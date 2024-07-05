A Ukrainian drone assault targeted a gunpowder factory in western Russia, a Kyiv security source said Thursday, in the latest strike aiming to dent Russia's military logistics.

Kyiv has stepped up aerial attacks on military and energy facilities inside Russia in recent months with the hopes of crippling Moscow's ability to attack Ukrainian cities or gain more ground in the industrial east.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

A source from Ukraine's defense sector told AFP the attack was carried out using explosive drones -- one of which successfully hit the military facility in the city of Kotovsk in Russia's Tambov region.

The area is roughly 350 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

The extent of damage and information about enemy losses were still being assessed, according to the source.

Advertisement

A local Russian media outlet published an alleged video of the incident. AFP was not able to confirm the authenticity of the footage.

Earlier, the local governor Maxim Egorov from Tambov said on Telegram that two drones had been reported in the region and both had been "destroyed", without causing damage or casualties.

The Ukrainian defence source said the site produced ammunition and gunpowder for small arms and had been targeted by drones in January and November.

Ukraine over recent months has also claimed a series of strikes on Russian refineries and oil storage facilities not only in border regions but also in territories hundreds of kilometres from the border.

Other Topics of Interest Unknown Drones Spy on Ukrainian Training Grounds in Germany A German officer said they assumed some flew with “unfriendly intentions” but decided to simply incorporate them into the training to caution Ukrainian troops of the real dangers on the battlefield.

The attack comes as Russia has been launching a systematic strike campaign targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure, causing lasting damage to critical facilities and spurring the introduction of scheduled outages.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appealed to Kyiv's allies to supply more air defence systems to thwart Russian missile and drone barrages.

Zelensky has said systematic Russian attacks on energy facilities have halved Ukrainian electricity production compared to one year ago.