Ukraine's air defenses successfully shot down all Shahed-type kamikaze drones launched by Russian forces early on Friday, July 5, according to a report by the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Mykola Oleschuk, via Telegram.

Russia launched a total of 32 attack drones over Ukraine from the Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk regions in Russia. All were downed by Ukrainian troops. Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, and electronic warfare units were involved in repelling the attack.

The combat took place over seven regions: Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Cherkasy.

“Thank you for the 100% result!” Oleschuk wrote.

However, Makariv city mayor Vadym Tokar reported that private houses were damaged due to falling debris from downed drones.

“Makarivska hromada (community), was attacked by enemy UAVs. As a result of the night attack, six private houses and one car were damaged by UAV debris in one of the community's settlements,” Tokar wrote on Telegram.

According to him, windows were broken in houses, and doors and roofs were also damaged. There were no casualties or injuries.

Meanwhile, Moscow’s defense ministry claimed on Friday that Russian forces destroyed 50 Ukrainian drones both in Russian territory and areas of Ukraine it says it has annexed.

The ministry stated that the drones were downed over Krasnodar and Rostov in Russia, as well as Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine, which Russia claims to have annexed.

“Air defense systems destroyed 14 UAVs over Krasnodar, 26 over Zaporizhzhia region, and 10 over the Rostov region,” the ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

Although Russia has previously claimed to have annexed Zaporizhzhia, it does not fully control the region.

According to an AFP interview with a security official in Kyiv on Thursday, an assault drone launched by the Armed Forces of Ukraine targeted a gunpowder factory in western Russia, in the latest strike aiming to dent Russia's military logistics.

A military official said that the attack was carried out using explosive drones, one of which successfully hit the military facility in the city of Kotovsk in Russia's Tambov region, about 350 kilometers from Ukraine.

A local Russian media outlet published an alleged video of the incident. Earlier, however, Tambov’s governor Maxim Egorov posted to social media that “two drones had been reported in the region” and both had been “destroyed.”