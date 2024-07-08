On Monday morning, July 8, Russia fired more than 40 missiles of various types at Ukrainian cities, killing at least 20 people and hitting a children’s hospital in Kyiv, which trapped children under the rubble rousing concerned Kyiv residents to join in to help.

While Ukrainian civilians were busy trying to save trapped kids, parents, doctors and other medical professionals, Russians shared their joy online that dozens of children and their parents were injured, and some killed.

And, while this attack would likely be viewed by the International Criminal Court (ICC) as a war crime, since civilian targets, especially hospitals, are illegal targets, some Russians on social media advocated for a second illegal act – a so-called double-tap strike to kill those civilian volunteers and government professionals involved in rescue operations.

“Evacuated mothers with sick children from the Okhmatdyt hospital, where a downed missile fell into the yard. Am I the only one who thinks the Kinzhal missile will strike again?” wrote one user in a local Telegram chat.

Russians claimed an impossible feat: they did not hit the children, but only the soldiers who were staying in the children’s hospital.

“I remind you for stupid freaks: We do not hit children and hospitals! Unlike the bloodthirsty herds of wild jackals who, to disrupt Orbán’s trip, endangered the lives and health of their own children, who for them are just as expendable as all the others they use on the front and in the rear,” the Russian wrote.

On Russian chat channels, others voiced their opinion of the attack:

“Why are the Hohols [a highly derogatory slur in Russia for Ukrainians] bombing themselves? Are they idiots?”

“This is for Belgorod”

“Fine, I wonder how many Hohols died there?”

“Oh, the cattle are crying, it was the same in Belgorod.”

“Yeah, the air defense worked on the house.”

“To the Kyiv kids for Sevastopol with love.”

“They have so many burned asses in their chats.”

“Bitches make such miserable fucking faces, but how they jumped after Sevastopol. It’s not enough, every goddamn day we have to hit the motherf***ers.”