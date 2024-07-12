The Khortytsia published relevant photos of the captured Russian tank. According to the report, it led a large-scale assault by the Russian troops, which ended in a “complete fiasco” for them.

“Wolverine-tankers from the hunting brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush, on one of the sectors where soldiers perform combat tasks, managed to capture a tank in practically [full-up] working condition,” the report stated.

The exact location in the Eastern sector was not specified in the report.

Ukrainian tankers from the Hunting Brigade captured a Russian T-90M Proryv (“Breakthrough”) tank , which Russian President Vladimir Putin considers the most modern model in his army, the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops reported on Telegram.

The mechanic-driver of the hunting brigade risked reaching the tank through the gray zone and drove it back to Ukrainian positions.

“What’s more, later the nimble wolverines were able to pull out two more enemy armored vehicles – a T-80 tank and a BMP-2 [infantry fighting vehicle],” the report said.

According to various open sources, a Russian T-80 tank costs $2 to 4 million, and is less widely used in the Russian army than the older, cheaper T-72. The T-80 is known for its complex maintenance and high fuel consumption.

The newer Russian T-90 Proryv features the latest version of the 125 mm gun with stabilization, complex multi-layered combined armor, and an advanced electronic complex with panoramic sights, a thermal imager, and encrypted digital communication.

The exact cost of the T-90M is unknown, but one common estimate puts it at about $4.5 million. These tanks are presumably produced by the Russians in small quantities, perhaps only 5-10 per month.

“Now these trophies will mercilessly destroy their previous owners!” the message said.

Earlier, Ukrainian servicemembers from the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU), using kamikaze drones, reportedly destroyed a Russian T-90M.

In late January, a video of one of Russia’s most advanced, best modern tanks being hammered by a far less powerful infantry fighting vehicle lit up social media.

The viral drone video, first published by Ukraine’s 47th Mechanized Infantry Brigade, captured a US-made M2 Bradley hitting a Russian T-90 tank at point-blank range, smashing the heavily armored Russian vehicle with dozens of 25mm high-explosive rounds.

To be clear, the US-made M-2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) is not a tank.

On paper, according to Rosoboronexport sales pitch, the Russian T-90 Main Battle Tank is “a hi-tech weapon system, and should have been more than a match even for two Bradleys.