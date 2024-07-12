Multiple explosions rocked occupied Mariupol International Airport, where Russia bases air defense systems, on Friday afternoon, Petro Andriushchenko, the advisor to the mayor, told Kyiv Post.

Andriushchenko said that around 12:20 p.m. Mariupol residents reported six explosions. Two were from Russian air defense hitting its targets. Four more came from the airport, he said.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Then, about 35 minutes later, residents of Mariupol’s Prymorsky district reported another explosion due to a “detonation,” Andriushchenko said.

According to the the Telegram channel, Mariupol.Sprotyv, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Khusnulin and the Moscow-appointed head of the so-called “Donetsk People’s Republic” Denis Pushilin had “recently” visited.

Advertisement

Mariupol International Airport had been a passenger airport before June 19, 2014, when Russian-backed hybrid forces launched a war in the Donbas region.

The airport was taken by the Russians, retaken by the Ukrainians, and then once again occupied by the Russians in May 2022, three months after the start of Russia’s full-scale Ukraine invasion.