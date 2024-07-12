Multiple explosions rocked occupied Mariupol International Airport, where Russia bases air defense systems, on Friday afternoon, Petro Andriushchenko, the advisor to the mayor, told Kyiv Post.

Andriushchenko said that around 12:20 p.m. Mariupol residents reported six explosions. Two were from Russian air defense hitting its targets. Four more came from the airport, he said.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Then, about 35 minutes later, residents of Mariupol’s Prymorsky district reported another explosion due to a “detonation,” Andriushchenko said.

According to the the Telegram channel, Mariupol.Sprotyv, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Khusnulin and the Moscow-appointed head of the so-called “Donetsk People’s Republic” Denis Pushilin had “recently” visited.

Advertisement

Mariupol International Airport had been a passenger airport before June 19, 2014, when Russian-backed hybrid forces launched a war in the Donbas region.

The airport was taken by the Russians, retaken by the Ukrainians, and then once again occupied by the Russians in May 2022, three months after the start of Russia’s full-scale Ukraine invasion.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kateryna Zakharchenko
Kateryna Zakharchenko
Born and lives in Kyiv. A journalist for Kyiv Post. Writes exclusive articles and interviews.
Read Next
Russia Plans Reinforcements with Two Brigades for Toretsk Sector Assaults, AFU Says EXCLUSIVE Donetsk
Russia Plans Reinforcements with Two Brigades for Toretsk Sector Assaults, AFU Says
By Julia Struck
8h ago
WATCH: ATACMS Destroys Russian S-300 Anti-Missile System Near Occupied Mariupol War in Ukraine
WATCH: ATACMS Destroys Russian S-300 Anti-Missile System Near Occupied Mariupol
By Julia Struck
9h ago
Unknown Drones Spy on Ukrainian Training Grounds in Germany Germany
Unknown Drones Spy on Ukrainian Training Grounds in Germany
By Kyiv Post
9h ago
95 Ukrainian Defenders Return Home From Russian Captivity Armed Forces of Ukraine
95 Ukrainian Defenders Return Home From Russian Captivity
By Kyiv Post
9h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Finland Reports GPS Malfunctions Due to Russian Jamming
Next » As Winter Approaches Ukrainians Seek Alternative Power and Heat Sources