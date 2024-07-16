Russia’s occupation forces are creating special filtration units in the temporarily occupied territories (ТОТ) of Ukraine, the Center for National Resistance (CNR) reported on Monday, June 15.

It said the units that are being created under the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, will carry out checks of the population and equipment, as well as guard filtration camps where they illegally detain Ukrainians suspected of alleged disloyalty to Putin’s regime.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“In fact, the TOT has turned into an open-air prison, where the rules of a strategic facility apply. It is to maintain and strengthen this situation that separate police units are being created,” Ukraine’s Center for National Security said.

During filtration, detainees are photographed, fingerprinted, and are interrogated about their personal background, family ties, political views and allegiances.

Advertisement

Earlier it was reported that on July 1, the “simplified procedure for acquiring Russian citizenship” will expire. Therefore, the occupation authorities have again begun to put pressure on residents in Mariupol and elsewhere to obtain Russian passports.”

Locals without a Russian passport automatically become “foreign citizens” who are only entitled to stay in Russia for a maximum of 90 days.

Russia has been pursuing a policy of compulsory nationalization of Ukrainian citizens in the occupied territories since the first invasion of Ukraine in 2014. This is a process that has only intensified since the February 2022 full-scale Russian invasion.

Unknown Drones Spy on Ukrainian Training Grounds in Germany
Other Topics of Interest

Unknown Drones Spy on Ukrainian Training Grounds in Germany

A German officer said they assumed some flew with “unfriendly intentions” but decided to simply incorporate them into the training to caution Ukrainian troops of the real dangers on the battlefield.

The authorities in the occupied territories provide food aid and pensions only to those who hold a Russian passport. Therefore, many Ukrainians have no choice but to accept one.

In doing so there is the risk that, as now a “citizen” of Russia, the holder of a Russian passport is liable for mobilization into the Russian army. The process also has a propaganda value.

Advertisement

After 90 days those without passports can be deported which is a trigger for the occupying authorities “to illegally seize the property of Ukrainians in the occupied territories,” Andriy Yusov, a representative of Ukraine’s military intelligence directorate (HUR), told Kyiv Post earlier.

“The aggressor country is interested in mobilization, resources, labor and children,” he said.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
Read Next
Russia Plans Reinforcements with Two Brigades for Toretsk Sector Assaults, AFU Says EXCLUSIVE Donetsk
Russia Plans Reinforcements with Two Brigades for Toretsk Sector Assaults, AFU Says
By Julia Struck
8h ago
WATCH: ATACMS Destroys Russian S-300 Anti-Missile System Near Occupied Mariupol War in Ukraine
WATCH: ATACMS Destroys Russian S-300 Anti-Missile System Near Occupied Mariupol
By Julia Struck
9h ago
Unknown Drones Spy on Ukrainian Training Grounds in Germany Germany
Unknown Drones Spy on Ukrainian Training Grounds in Germany
By Kyiv Post
9h ago
95 Ukrainian Defenders Return Home From Russian Captivity Armed Forces of Ukraine
95 Ukrainian Defenders Return Home From Russian Captivity
By Kyiv Post
10h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Detained SBU Officer Roman Chervinsky Granted Bail After More Than a Year
Next » Popular Russian General Facing ‘Corruption’ Charges Gets Transfer to House Arrest