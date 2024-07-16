Russia’s occupation forces are creating special filtration units in the temporarily occupied territories (ТОТ) of Ukraine, the Center for National Resistance (CNR) reported on Monday, June 15.

It said the units that are being created under the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, will carry out checks of the population and equipment, as well as guard filtration camps where they illegally detain Ukrainians suspected of alleged disloyalty to Putin’s regime.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“In fact, the TOT has turned into an open-air prison, where the rules of a strategic facility apply. It is to maintain and strengthen this situation that separate police units are being created,” Ukraine’s Center for National Security said.

During filtration, detainees are photographed, fingerprinted, and are interrogated about their personal background, family ties, political views and allegiances.

Advertisement

Earlier it was reported that on July 1, the “simplified procedure for acquiring Russian citizenship” will expire. Therefore, the occupation authorities have again begun to put pressure on residents in Mariupol and elsewhere to obtain Russian passports.”

Locals without a Russian passport automatically become “foreign citizens” who are only entitled to stay in Russia for a maximum of 90 days.

Russia has been pursuing a policy of compulsory nationalization of Ukrainian citizens in the occupied territories since the first invasion of Ukraine in 2014. This is a process that has only intensified since the February 2022 full-scale Russian invasion.

Other Topics of Interest Unknown Drones Spy on Ukrainian Training Grounds in Germany A German officer said they assumed some flew with “unfriendly intentions” but decided to simply incorporate them into the training to caution Ukrainian troops of the real dangers on the battlefield.

The authorities in the occupied territories provide food aid and pensions only to those who hold a Russian passport. Therefore, many Ukrainians have no choice but to accept one.

In doing so there is the risk that, as now a “citizen” of Russia, the holder of a Russian passport is liable for mobilization into the Russian army. The process also has a propaganda value.

Advertisement

After 90 days those without passports can be deported which is a trigger for the occupying authorities “to illegally seize the property of Ukrainians in the occupied territories,” Andriy Yusov, a representative of Ukraine’s military intelligence directorate (HUR), told Kyiv Post earlier.

“The aggressor country is interested in mobilization, resources, labor and children,” he said.