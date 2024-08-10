A MAGURA V5 sea kamikaze drone destroyed a Russian KS 701 “Tunets” (Tuna) speedboat in a Friday, Aug. 9 nighttime marine strike, Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) stated.

“High-speed transport landing craft of the KS 701 project were being used by the Muscovites [Russians] in occupied Crimea for patrolling the water area and logistics,” HUR’s press service said in a written statement the next day.

Three more “watercraft” were also “damaged” in the strike near the village of Chornomorske, HUR said without specifying type.

The KS-701 “Tunets” is used by Russian security forces for operations and by Putin’s oligarchs for fishing – earning it the nickname “Putin boats.”

It measures 8.8 meters in length, and 2.5 meters in width, with a capacity of up to six people, including crew and passengers. The boats are mostly owned by Russian border guards and the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

A Polish study last month found the MAGURA to be the most effective naval drone in the Russo-Ukrainian War – prior to Friday night catching 14 Russian ships and destroying eight of them.

On May 30, HUR had destroyed two more of the “Tunas” near the Crimean peninsula. 

Jeremy Dirac is the Deputy Managing News Editor for Kyiv Post. He’s been working in journalism for many years and has been focused on Ukrainian issues. Before joining Kyiv Post, he served as the Ukraine Desk Editor for WhoWhatWhy.org and as the Online News Editor for UATV Channel. He graduated from UMass Amherst in 2005 and learned the ropes as a cub reporter for The Recorder newspaper in Greenfield, Massachusetts.
