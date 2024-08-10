A MAGURA V5 sea kamikaze drone destroyed a Russian KS 701 “Tunets” (Tuna) speedboat in a Friday, Aug. 9 nighttime marine strike, Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) stated.
“High-speed transport landing craft of the KS 701 project were being used by the Muscovites [Russians] in occupied Crimea for patrolling the water area and logistics,” HUR’s press service said in a written statement the next day.
Three more “watercraft” were also “damaged” in the strike near the village of Chornomorske, HUR said without specifying type.
The KS-701 “Tunets” is used by Russian security forces for operations and by Putin’s oligarchs for fishing – earning it the nickname “Putin boats.”
It measures 8.8 meters in length, and 2.5 meters in width, with a capacity of up to six people, including crew and passengers. The boats are mostly owned by Russian border guards and the Ministry of Emergency Situations.
A Polish study last month found the MAGURA to be the most effective naval drone in the Russo-Ukrainian War – prior to Friday night catching 14 Russian ships and destroying eight of them.
On May 30, HUR had destroyed two more of the “Tunas” near the Crimean peninsula.
