Ukraine’s national postal service Ukrposhta stated that it’s ready to open a branch in Sudzha, captured by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) during the offensive on Russian territory, which began on Aug. 6, 2024.

Ukrposhta CEO Ihor Smilyansky may see it as a necessary step to deliver parcels to Ukraine’s military officers currently located in Sudzha. Instead of premises, the CEO intends to install a “mobile branch.”

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Ukraine’s postal services, Ukrposhta and Nova Poshta, use mobile branches to deliver parcels and provide services in territories under heavy Russian shelling and air strikes, or small towns and villages with limited infrastructure. They usually take the form of trucks or vans designed with the company’s colors and logo.

Advertisement

Ukrposhta employees demonstrating the Ukrposhta van for mobile branches. Source: RAU.

There are three conditions for a successful expansion: instructions and the decision from Ukraine’s government, safety guarantees, and funding, Ukrposhta CEO Ihor Smilyansky told Interfax-Ukraine.

Ukrposhta can open a branch in Sudzha if there are appropriate safety conditions for the workers. “It’s not about guaranteeing 100 percent safety, as even in Ukraine, this is not possible today, but rather an acceptable level of risk,” Smilyansky said.

Instead of a regular van, Smilyansky offered to use an armored vehicle similar to the Ukrainian Kozak armored personnel carrier.

Next, the government should enforce a decision to open a branch and allocate the resources for the expansion.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine had captured the entire town of Sudzha in Russia’s Kursk region, which is located 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the Ukrainian border, citing reports from Oleksandr Syrsky, commander-in-chief of the AFU.

Advertisement

The town also houses the Sudzha gas metering station, which is the only transit route for Russian gas to Europe – through Ukraine. However, the significance of its capture remains unclear, since Ukraine could theoretically stop the flow of gas anywhere along the hundreds of kilometers of pipeline that run through Ukrainian territory.