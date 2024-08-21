A Pentagon spokesperson on Tuesday said that the US Department of Defense (DoD) can confirm that Moscow is sending reinforcements to the Kursk region to defend against Ukraine’s two-week-old incursion into the Russian region.

At a regular DoD briefing, Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder declined to answer whether these reinforcements were arriving from the fronts in Eastern Ukraine or from Russia. Still, he noted that the Kremlin has “really struggled” with the surprise attack from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

“Generally speaking, though, Russia has really struggled to respond and you continue to see some Ukrainian advances,” Ryder said.

Last week, CNN quoted anonymous military sources “familiar with Western intelligence” as saying that the Kremlin is not currently moving better-trained troops from Ukrainian fronts to defend against the incursion in Kursk. The US military and administration have avoided public comment on the specifics of Kyiv’s recent cross-border incursion, noting that the Russian redeployment seems to have involved “thousands” of troops without further details.

National Security spokesperson John Kirby told a White House briefing on Aug. 15, “It is apparent to us that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and the Russian military are diverting some resources, some units, towards the Kursk Oblast to ostensibly counter what the Ukrainians are doing,” but that it “doesn’t mean that Mr Putin has given up military operations in the northeast part of Ukraine or even down towards the south, towards places like Zaporizhzhia. There’s still active fighting along that front,” Kirby said.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Pentagon said that the 24th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, known colloquially as Ramstein, will take place on Sept. 6 at the USAF air base of the same name in Germany.

The last Ramstein group conference, comprising defense officials from more than 50 countries, was on June 13, focusing primarily on providing Kyiv with better air defenses.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will host the meeting.

Moscow summons US Deputy Ambassador to answer charges of American journalists' illegal entry and alleged mercenaries in Kursk

On Tuesday, Moscow said it had summoned the US Deputy Chief of Mission to Russia, Stephanie Holmes, to answer questions about journalists who had “illegally” entered the Kursk region to report on the incursion, and accused other Americans of fighting as mercenaries in the region.

The Russian Ministry said it would prosecute the journalists who entered Russia in vehicles driven by the Ukrainian forces but did not specify which media outlets were represented. Dozens of American journalists, from outlets ranging from CNN to wire services to the Kyiv Post, have had correspondents there reporting on the counter-invasion.

The Foreign Ministry leveled identical charges at Italian journalists from state broadcaster RAI.

In the ministry’s statement on Tuesday, Moscow also laid out accusations that US citizens were fighting in Kursk, claiming that there was “evidence of the participation of American PMCs (private military companies) on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during their invasion of the territory of the Russian Federation,” without elaborating on the supposed evidence.