“Using strike drones, the Pomsta brigade’s border guards destroyed a dozen enemy dugouts, eliminating four occupiers and wounding two others. One of the injured reportedly committed suicide after receiving injuries,” the report said.

The Ukrainian Pomsta [Revenge] brigade destroyed multiple Russian artillery systems, and multiple dugouts using attack drones, according to a report on Telegram by Ukraine’s State Border Service (DPSU)

In the Kramatorsk sector of the Donetsk region, the attack also damaged three D-30 howitzers, Rapira MT-12 and D-20 guns, a multi-purpose light-armored tractor (MT-LB), and a vehicle belonging to Russian troops.

According to Armyinform, the Rapira MT-12 gun is highly effective in short-range battles and challenging terrain, including urbanized areas, open fields, and dense landings. Often referred to as the “sniper rifle” of artillery guns, the Rapira is known for its exceptional accuracy.

Its relatively compact size and lighter weight allow for quick deployment, rapid firing, and swift withdrawal. A well-trained crew can deploy the three-ton cannon faster than heavier howitzers, as outlined by Armyinform.

Drone footage released by the DPSU highlighted the successful strike, though Kyiv Post could not independently verify the time and location of the recording.

In late May, the DPSU announced the destruction of two Russian howitzers, multiple dugouts, and the elimination of Russian personnel in the Bakhmut sector using FPV strike drones and explosive drops from Mavic drones.

As a result of the attack, the border guards hit Russian D-30 and D-20 long-range artillery. During the operation, multi-copter drones dropped explosive devices and hand grenades onto Russian positions. The still bodies of Russian soldiers were visible after the explosions, indicating successful hits.