An explosion at one of Russia’s largest oil refineries in Omsk led to a fire on Monday, Aug 26, according to Russian media. The fire broke out at the Omsk Refinery, owned by Gazprom Neft.

Preliminary reports suggest the fire covers an area of 1,000 square meters.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Russian media reported that the explosion occurred at the “AVT-11” unit, a crucial part of the oil processing system responsible for separating crude oil for further processing. Damage to this unit could significantly affect the refinery’s operations.

Russian media reported that two people were seriously injured in the explosion and were urgently hospitalized. One victim lost a limb, while the other suffered a closed head injury and concussion.