An explosion at one of Russia’s largest oil refineries in Omsk led to a fire on Monday, Aug 26, according to Russian media. The fire broke out at the Omsk Refinery, owned by Gazprom Neft.

Preliminary reports suggest the fire covers an area of 1,000 square meters.

Russian media reported that the explosion occurred at the “AVT-11” unit, a crucial part of the oil processing system responsible for separating crude oil for further processing. Damage to this unit could significantly affect the refinery’s operations.

Russian media reported that two people were seriously injured in the explosion and were urgently hospitalized. One victim lost a limb, while the other suffered a closed head injury and concussion.

The causes of the explosion are still being investigated, with Russian sources not ruling out the possibility of a Ukrainian strike.

Kyiv Post reached out to Ukrainian intelligence for comment, but no response was received by the time of publication.

The Omsk Refinery is one of Russia’s largest oil processing facilities and employs approximately 3,600 people.

The refinery produces about 50 types of petroleum products, including high-octane gasoline, diesel and marine fuel, aviation kerosene, bitumen, household gas, technical sulfur, and other products used by the Russian military.

