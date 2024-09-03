An officer of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine (HUR) codenamed "Olster" revealed that contact has been established with Ukrainians in temporarily occupied territories who continue to resist the Russian occupiers.

According to Olster, who coordinates the underground resistance in these territories, hundreds of residents have been carrying out sabotage operations and punishing traitors as they await liberation

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

As part of an interview with Jenny Klochko, Olster recounted the story of a resistance fighter with the alias "Honta," who has military experience and has done a great deal for Ukraine under occupation.

“A man or woman with military experience is always highly valuable because they can teach others how to make explosives, establish proper communication with Kyiv, and plan operations against the enemy on our territories. So, when we made contact with Honta, it was truly a gift,” Olster explained.

Advertisement

He added that Honta is safe and continues to serve Ukraine, just like hundreds of others in the occupied territories. Loyal to their country, they await liberation and work to accelerate it.

“We're talking about people who lead normal lives. They have jobs [and] families, but even their families don’t know that, at night, their father lives a different life. Our operations are not about advancing towards Russian positions, destroying all occupiers with artillery, and seizing trophy equipment,” said the intelligence officer.

Other Topics of Interest FACT CHECK: Ukraine Says Kremlin Assaults on Pokrovsk Stopped Cold 6 Days General Oleksandr Syrsky in a CNN interview fudged the situation on the ground somewhat. But his claims that Russia’s Donbas offensive is slowing down or stalling seem reasonable.

Instead, he emphasized that it’s about human intelligence and building a network capable of effectively countering the Russian FSB – carrying out explosions on railways, eliminating traitors in cities, and more.

Partisan groups began forming as early as the start of Russian aggression in Ukraine in 2014 and significantly intensified from 2022, when the full-scale invasion began. Partisans are routinely conducting armed resistance in territories occupied by Russian forces.

Advertisement

A year ago, Kyiv Post interviewed Ostap, a spokesperson from the Center for National Resistance (CNR). The CNR is a relatively new branch of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, created in February 2022.

“The primary goal was to gather and organize civilian resistance forces to repel the enemy,” Ostap explained via video call from an undisclosed location.

Around 20% of Ukraine's territory to the east and south, as well as the Crimean Peninsula, are occupied by Russia, with millions of Ukrainians living under Moscow's yoke.

Most are simply trying to survive, but some are determined to actively resist. This is where the CNR comes in.

“We're specifically seeking information,” Ostap said. “We communicate with our people in temporarily occupied territories to obtain this information and then verify it.

“Afterwards, we use it to help the defense forces effectively target enemy assets.”