A military spokesperson on Wednesday told AFP that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have “stopped” Russia’s defensive moves to regain AFU-held territory in the Kursk region, despite Moscow's repeated claims that its defense of the southwestern Russian region continues to be successful.

Last week, the Kremlin insisted that it had regained several villages from Ukrainian forces in the region. Kyiv’s military administrator in Kursk said that those advances have now been halted.

“They tried to attack from the flanks, but they were stopped there,” the military administration’s spokesperson Oleksiy Dmytrashkivsky told AFP. “The situation was stabilized and today everything is under control. They are not successful,” he said.

An unnamed Ukrainian official later played down the claim to the French news service. “The Russian operation in the Kursk region is still ongoing, so it is too early to say that it has failed completely,” the official said, speaking anonymously.

Still, Dmytrashkivsky continued that there were “several thousand” Russian civilians still living in areas under AFU control. He claimed that Kremlin strikes in its Kursk region have killed 23 Russian civilians, adding that “they are dying along with the Ukrainian soldiers.”

The remaining inhabitants, he said, are not allowed to leave, but insisted they can “move around” the area, unhindered by Ukrainian forces.

“They can visit each other, eat there, unite somewhere, dig potatoes, work in the garden”, Dmytrashkivsky said. “The Sumy regional administration allocates funds for bread [for those Russian inhabitants] every week. The AFU provides water, the administration gives food packages,” he said. “Nothing is working there: no shops, no pharmacy, nothing,” he added.

On that topic, the Kremlin has said only that about 130,000 Russian citizens have evacuated the Kursk region.

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s evening address on Wednesday focused on his latest peace plan, which he refers to as a “victory plan,” which he will officially present to US President Joe Biden at this month’s UN General Assembly. The US Ambassador to the UN said Tuesday that the White House has already reviewed the plan this week and given it the thumbs-up.

Zelensky said he is planning another international peace summit in November to discuss these goals. His administration held a similar summit in Switzerland in June but produced few tangible results as Russia was not invited and Chinese delegates did not attend.

Zelensky said this time Moscow would be invited.