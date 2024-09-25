Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) reported that its special forces liberated and cleared the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant in Kharkiv region of Russian troops. “On Tuesday, Sept 24, at 14:40, the commander of HUR special unit, Timur, reported to the head of HUR, Kyrylo Budanov, about the successful completion of the operation,” the intelligence press service said. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. Additionally, HUR released videos and photos showing intense battles for the plant, as well as the planning and execution of HUR’s special operation. The footage also shows HUR head Kyrylo Budanov, who has repeatedly been personally present at the site of operations alongside his soldiers.

🫡 Підрозділи ГУР звільнили від окупантів Вовчанський агрегатний завод та знищили окупантів в усіх будівлях підприємства.



🔗 https://t.co/VP34sMtNvE pic.twitter.com/TLdNNFIWN2 — Defence intelligence of Ukraine (@DI_Ukraine) September 24, 2024

"Through the hellish dust from the explosion of aerial bombs, a confident morning ray of sunlight breaks through, moves along a wall scarred by shrapnel, and penetrates further into the space, illuminating the path for a HUR fighter," reads one of the photo captions.

📸 Люди памʼятатимуть воїнів, які не відвернули погляду перед загрозою, а зробили сміливий крок у горнило битви!



🔗 https://t.co/RaZVOYtKsz pic.twitter.com/Wv2xuUk9D4 — Defence intelligence of Ukraine (@DI_Ukraine) September 25, 2024

HUR spokesperson, Andriy Yusov, told Kyiv Post that this operation improved the situation for Ukrainian forces in Vovchansk itself and eliminated the threat of a Russian breakthrough deeper into the Kharkiv region. It also drew enemy reserves away from other sectors and inflicted significant losses on the Russians in both equipment and manpower. "It even came down to hand-to-hand combat and knife fighting," Yusov said. The operation was conducted by various special operations groups, including the RDK (Russian Volunteer Corps), who were constantly engaged in close-quarters combat with the enemy amid densely built-up areas, HUR said. A significant amount of artillery, kamikaze drones, KAB bombs, and heavy flamethrower systems like Solntsepyok were repeatedly used against Ukrainian intelligence forces.

‼️ Вовчанський агрегатний завод — під контролем України!



🤝 Це була важка битва, але воїни ГУР МО України здолали російських загарбників і здобули важливу перемогу — силою зброї і духу, майстерністю думки та небувалою сміливістю.



🫡 Честь хоробрим! pic.twitter.com/bcBMFjlEhj — Defence intelligence of Ukraine (@DI_Ukraine) September 24, 2024