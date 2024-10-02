Hackers from Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR) cyberattacked Russia’s banking sector, a source in HUR told Kyiv Post.

Alfa Bank, Otkritiy Bank and telecommunications operator Rostelecom, which financially support Russia’s Ukraine invasion, were hit by the cyberattack, the source said.

According to the source, the targets experienced a global failure in their fast payment systems, mobile applications, and online banking.

The institutions acknowledged global failures but didn’t say how the failures happened or when service might resume.

According to the source, between Monday, Sept. 23 to Thursday, Sept. 26, HUR hackers carried out a cyberattack against more than 800 servers in various regions of Russia.

This isn’t the first cyberattack by HUR.

On Aug. 22, HUR cyber specialists attacked Russian TV company servers, resulting in videos showing the reality of the war in Ukraine being broadcast on several domestic channels.

On Sept. 6, HUR, working with the hacker group “VO Team,” hit internet networks and infrastructure in Russia – reportedly completely destroying 18 servers, according to Kyiv Post’s source. It’s unclear what the acronym “VO” stands for.

On Sept. 23, specialists carried out a cyberattack that disabled the operations of two major Russian Federation banks, Rosselkhozbank and the Moscow Credit Bank – preventing internet banking services mobile apps from functioning.