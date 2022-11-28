German Chancellor Olaf Scholz believes that Russia is unable to win the war against Ukraine which enjoys the support of all Western states.

“Given the support of Germany and other partner countries of Ukraine, it is becoming more and more obvious that Russia not only should not win this war but will not win it,” the Chancellor said at the SPD party conference in Cottbus, Brandenburg, Ukrinform reports with reference to Spiegel of Nov. 26.

The Chancellor also reaffirmed the promise to provide financial, humanitarian and military-technical assistance to Ukraine “as long as it takes”.

In addition, Scholz pointed to the diplomatic efforts of Germany and its partners to support Ukraine. According to him, this is evidenced by his joint statement with President of China Xi Jinping on the inadmissibility of the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine, as well as the resolute condemnation of Russian aggression against Ukraine in the final declaration of the G20 summit in Indonesia, adopted despite significant differences in views on the war among the forum participants.

Earlier, Scholz stated that Berlin and Paris are doing everything possible to help Ukrainians while Russia continues its terror against the civilian population of Ukraine.