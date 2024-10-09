As Kyiv Post reported, video clips emerged on social media on Saturday, Oct. 5 showing a Russian Su-57 (NATO: Felon) twin-engine stealth multirole fighter aircraft shooting down an experimental Sukhoi S-70 Okhotnik (Hunter) unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV drone), which it was escorting after it began to malfunction.

According to radio intercepts from the Russian flight control center, the drone did start to malfunction and when the Su-57 pilot was unable to regain radio control and as concern grew that the drone was about to enter Ukrainian-controlled airspace he was ordered to use a short-range air-to-air missile to bring it down.

The drone crashed in Kostyantynivka and, contrary to reports on the day, the drone did crash in an area controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) who recovered the wreckage and took it away for investigation.

Advertisement

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Initial assessments suggest that, as so often during the ongoing war with Russia, Moscow’s claims about the advanced technology and capabilities of their latest weapons are found to be “overstated” and it seems the S-70 was one of those.

The Kremlin has touted the S-70 UCAV as the unmanned, stealthy wingman to its fifth generation Su-57 multirole fighter aircraft. Initial examination appears to reveal that it does not actually include stealth materials and the manufacturing tolerances necessary for that and nor does it contain AI-powered communications or guidance systems.

Wagner Aided Drone Strike That Killed 7 Civilians in Mali – Ukrainian Intel
Other Topics of Interest

Wagner Aided Drone Strike That Killed 7 Civilians in Mali – Ukrainian Intel

Ukrainian intelligence sources corroborate reports of Russian Wagner mercenaries helping Malian troops in a retaliatory strike in northern Mali that killed seven civilians and injured three.

According to a Ukrainian expert cited by the military issues website Defence Blog  the UCAV was nowhere near as sophisticated or advanced as advertised. He said, “This is no advanced combat drone. It’s more like a glider equipped with basic flight capabilities and radio controls.”

While much of the wreckage was damaged by fire after it crashed into a house on the ground, much material that can provide potentially useful technical intelligence has already been obtained, including one almost intact wing.

Advertisement

The remains of a Russian UMPB D-30SN 250 kilogram (550 pound) aerial glide bomb was found among the wreckage likely to be one of the S-70’s supposed 2.8-ton payload of guided and unguided missiles and bombs tit is said to carry.

The almost intact recovered wing of the S-70 UCAV. Photo: X / Twitter

The fact that the S-70 which, with the Su-57 were based at the Akhtubinsk Air Base located about 600 kilometers (375 miles) from the front line, was carrying at least one live bomb suggests this was more than just an operational test flight. The mission was likely to test its capabilities in a “live firing” combat situation - if so, it failed.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Steve Brown
Steve Brown
After a career as a British Army Ammunition Specialist and Bomb Disposal Officer, Steve later worked in the fields of ammunition destruction, demining and explosive ordnance disposal with the UN and NATO. In 2017, after taking early retirement, he moved to Ukraine with his Ukrainian wife and two sons where he became a full-time writer. He now works as a senior writer and English language editor with the Kyiv Post.
Read Next
Hostile EU Parliament Piles Scorn on Hungary's Defiant Orban Ukraine
Hostile EU Parliament Piles Scorn on Hungary's Defiant Orban
By AFP
14m ago
Partisans Report on Russian Black Sea Fleet’s Sevastopol Arsenal Crimea
Partisans Report on Russian Black Sea Fleet’s Sevastopol Arsenal
By Kyiv Post
27m ago
Wagner Aided Drone Strike That Killed 7 Civilians in Mali – Ukrainian Intel EXCLUSIVE Wagner
Wagner Aided Drone Strike That Killed 7 Civilians in Mali – Ukrainian Intel
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
1h ago
Another Honeypot Spilled – Ukraine Arrests Informant Recruited Via Dating Site Armed Forces of Ukraine
Another Honeypot Spilled – Ukraine Arrests Informant Recruited Via Dating Site
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Moscow Prefers Trump, Tehran Prefers Harris – US Intelligence
Next » Russia Offers Record Signing-On Bounty to Volunteer for Army Service