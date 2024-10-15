Russia is grappling with a significant manpower shortage on the front lines due to heavy casualties, both dead and wounded. In response, North Korea, a key ally, is stepping in to provide large-scale support – not only with weapons and military equipment but also by supplying personnel, according to Kyiv Post sources in Ukraine’s Military Intelligence (HUR).

“Putin is doing everything possible to delay and avoid the decision to conduct a new full-fledged wave of mobilization on the territory of the Russian Federation,” the source said.

Earlier, LIGA.net, citing sources in Ukraine’s Military Intelligence (HUR), reported that North Korean soldiers are being trained to be deployed to the war in Ukraine.

According to these sources, the North Koreans will form part of the “Special Buryat Battalion,” organized within the 11th separate airborne assault brigade of the Russian Armed Forces.

The battalion is expected to include up to 3,000 North Korean troops and is currently being supplied with small arms and ammunition.

The battalion may be deployed near Sudzha and Kursk, close to the Ukrainian border, though it’s unclear exactly where they will be sent.

The Washington Post had earlier reported that thousands of North Korean infantrymen were undergoing training in Russia, with the possibility of being sent to Ukraine by the end of 2024.

A Ukrainian military officer with the call sign “Alex” expressed skepticism about the North Koreans’ effectiveness, describing their army as outdated and poorly equipped.

He speculated that their role would likely involve high-risk operations, aimed at reducing the strain on Russian forces.

On Monday, Russian leader Vladimir Putin submitted a draft law to the State Duma to ratify a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between Russia and North Korea.

A key provision in Article 4 of the agreement states that if either Russia or North Korea is attacked and enters a state of war, the other party will provide military and other assistance using all available means, in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter and the laws of both nations.

The treaty will take effect once both countries exchange ratification documents. Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed the agreement on June 19 during Putin’s visit to North Korea, with the text later published by North Korea’s Central Telegraph Agency.

Western sources report that North Korea has been supplying millions of artillery shells to Russia for its war with Ukraine. In addition, North Korean military engineers and personnel are reportedly aiding Russian forces.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated on Oct.14 that North Korea is not only sending weapons but also deploying its citizens to fight alongside Russian troops.

Kyiv Post, citing its intelligence sources, earlier reported that more than 20 Russia-aligned soldiers were killed as a result of an Oct. 3 missile strike on Russian-occupied territory near Donetsk, including six officers from North Korea, who came to confer with their Russian counterparts.