CNN journalists spent two days with a secret unit of Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) responsible for launching the long-range AN-196 Lyutyi drones into Russia. They witnessed the launch of the Ukrainian drone towards targets near Kotluban, Volgograd region.

The American journalists showed how this unit operates the drones, which recently struck a depot in Russia where Iranian missiles were stored.

According to information from HUR specialists, the target of the operation was wagons loaded with Iranian missiles located at a depot near the village of Kotluban. The distance to the target from the launch site was in excess of 600 kilometers (375 miles).

HUR operators with the call signs “Serzh” and “Vector” explained that route planning for the drones takes place in a secret location. They say Lyutyi can be programmed with over a thousand different waypoints to avoid Russian air defenses. Smaller Rubaka kamikaze drones play a crucial role in the success of the reconnaissance missions by suppressing air defenses and diverting Russian fire from Lyutyi.

Pilots launch the drone and ensure a smooth takeoff. Once airborne, the drone follows pre-programmed routes.

“Serzh” says he has personally controlled over 500 attacks using long-range drones on Russian territory since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

According to CNN’s report, the unit launched over 100 drones into Russia on the night of Sept. 29. About 30 percent of these drones performed diversionary tasks, programmed to fly distances ranging from 280 to 340 kilometers (175 to 212 miles).

To “spoof” Russian radar, strips of metal foil are attached to the wings of drones. “Vector” noted that their drone strikes were exclusively targeted against military objects.