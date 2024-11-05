US music producer, composer and 28-time Grammy winner Quincy Jones passed away on Sunday, Nov. 3, at the age of 91 in Los Angeles. His family did not disclose the cause of death.

“Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’s passing. And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him,” the family said in a statement.

Jones enjoyed an illustrious career spanning more than seven decades and across multiple genres, working with musical acts from jazz icons Count Basie and Miles Davis to pop idols such as Elvis Presley and Amy Winehouse.

Jones is also famous for producing Michael Jackson’s bestselling “Thriller” album, released in 1982, which topped the chart of bestselling albums of all time with over 72 million copies sold worldwide.

Jones won 28 Grammy Awards from 79 nominations throughout his career.

In 2014, Jones was also a vocal supporter of Ukraine’s Euromaidan revolution, even recording a video message on the YouTube channel run by Ukrainian boxers and activists Vitali Klitschko and Wladimir Klitschko during the revolution, where Vitali later became the mayor of Kyiv.