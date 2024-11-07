Kyiv’s military personnel like many Ukrainians, have reacted to Donald Trump’s 2024 victory with mixed feelings of cautious optimism and concern. Many in Ukraine see Trump as a figure whose unpredictability could lead to decisions beneficial for Kyiv but are aware of the potential risks.

“How should we react to rain? It’s something beyond our control, so there’s little point in feeling frustrated or surprised,” Andriy, a Ukrainian serviceman told Kyiv Post while declining to specify his location for security reasons.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“This is the choice of a separate nation, of a major country, our ally. So, there’s no use in feeling upset—it’s just something we have to accept, like the weather,” he added.

Advertisement

Andriy believes that Trump’s promise to make significant changes is an opportunity for Ukraine, but only if those changes are directed toward a decisive victory, not “appeasement of the aggressor.” He hopes the new US president will demonstrate strength and resolve, making American foreign policy more assertive. After all, if Trump truly wants to “make America great again,” this strength should be reflected in the support of allies like Ukraine.

“The higher the stakes, the more resources we get on the battlefield on our side - the better our chances of ending the war sooner and with fewer consequences for the country and the world,” Andriy added.

Other Topics of Interest Implications of Trump’s Victory for Ukraine – the Setting Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election has understandably triggered fears in Kyiv about what this will mean for Ukraine. What are they and what can be done?

Other Ukrainian soldiers share these mixed sentiments. Some believe that Trump might increase support for Ukraine, as his determination and desire to assert superiority over Russian President Vladimir Putin might motivate him to increase military aid. Trump might even initiate an open confrontation with him, which could positively affect the volume of arms supplied to Ukraine.

Ukrainian Junior Sergeant and frontline drone operator with the call sign “Diego Rodriguez” said that “Zelensky had hoped for a different outcome in the election but, as expected, did not fully consider all possible consequences.” He noted, “The poor foreign and domestic policies, total corruption, and instability of our government have brought the situation to a critical point - complete dependence on the West, against a backdrop of the destruction of international relations.

Advertisement

“In this context, Trump, as a pragmatic businessman, may be inclined to compromise with Russia, which could have disastrous consequences for us.”

Rodriguez believes the system of checks and balances in the US, along with Congress, would prevent Ukraine from falling into Russian hands, although the conflict could drag on, and European support might gradually diminish.

“In my opinion, the best option would be to temporarily freeze the conflict, re-elect the government in Ukraine, and prepare for the continuation of the confrontation in the near future,” he said.

A Ukrainian military officer Vasyl, also spoke to the Kyiv Post, saying the way he sees it is, “Radicalism in ending the war at any cost and on any terms, cutting off military support, and favoring Russia is alarming.” He added, “But the US is a country with strong institutions, and its institutional stability won’t allow a single person to change the balance of power.”

Advertisement

“Oleh” (name changed for security reasons), a soldier with Ukraine’s 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ground Forces, is convinced that “Trump’s victory is not the end of the world, though Kamala Harris’ win would have been more favorable for us. Harris would have maintained a stable course, while with Trump, we face more uncertainty.”

He recalls that during the annexation of Crimea in 2014, the Democrats didn’t support Ukraine as strongly as hoped, and he feels Biden’s stance now is similarly ambiguous: “It seems they’re aiming for some sort of draw in the war. They’re not providing enough weapons for Ukraine to secure a decisive victory.”

Oleh believes Trump will likely confront Putin, suggesting, “Putin will likely try to sway him to his side, but Trump is the kind of person who might want to prove his superiority over Putin.”

Vyacheslav (not his real name), another servicemember currently defending the Donetsk region, told the Kyiv Post that Ukraine had seen the Biden administration’s stance during the full-scale invasion: “There were positive sides, and there were moments when more determination was expected. With Trump’s administration, Ukrainians will likely expect more determination, and a continuation of the course Biden started to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia.”

Advertisement

Collectively the Ukrainian reaction to Trump’s victory is complex. They see an opportunity for greater military support but also fear the risks associated with his potential unpredictability.

In conclusion, Ukrainian military personnel are prepared to accept the changes that the new Trump administration might bring, with the hope that these changes will lead to Ukraine’s decisive victory rather than a compromise with the aggressor that many Western commentators feel is likely.