According to an article by a Bucharest news outlet on Monday, Russian propagandists now have turned their attention to Romanian elections, scheduled for late November. The Kremlin is attempting to influence Romanian voters, Digi24 said, as highlighted by Ukrainska Pravda: “through proxies and intermediaries, such as Russia-related or Russian-funded organizations and institutions, possibly including candidates.”

The Romanian journalists claimed that every Russian person in Romania is “under constant monitoring” by Moscow, as it is flustered about the country’s membership in both the European Union and NATO, the same national aspirations shared by much of the Ukrainian population leading up to Russia’s invasion of the country in February 2022.

According to the report, “a network of bots and trolls on social media” in cyberspace “is attempting to obtain illegitimate content to promote certain candidates, into which the Romanian police have also begun an investigation.”

According to the Wall Street Journal, US President-Elect Donald Trump’s team has signaled that Trump plans to forward an initiative to freeze Ukraine’s joining of NATO for 20 years as part of any potential deal with Moscow when he assumes the Oval Office in January 2025.

As explained by Ukrainska Pravda, the first round of Romania’s presidential election will be held on Nov. 24 and the second on Dec. 8. Klaus Iohannis, the incumbent president, cannot serve a third term.

‘Now is the transition phase that Putin has been waiting for,’ says German foreign minister

Germany’s foreign minister warned on Monday that Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin could capitalize on “the US post-election transition period to take advantage” of the balance of power in the war in Ukraine, AFP reported.

Top diplomat Annalena Baerbock urged Berlin to increase aid to Kyiv immediately and called on European leaders to follow suit.

“We don’t have time to wait until spring,” Baerbock told a press conference on Monday. “Now is the transition phase that Putin has been waiting for and aiming for.”

In his victorious presidential campaign, Donald Trump made it clear that, under his administration, the US would no longer be sending Kyiv the amount of military aid that Joe Biden’s administration and the Democratic-controlled Senate had done until now. Now that his party holds the presidency and both chambers of Congress, Trump appears likely to follow through on his promise to “end the war in a day,” meaning the new US president will offer both Moscow and Kyiv a deal that Trump believes is expedient and equitable.

Adding to the urgency of Baerbock’s appeal to European Union member states and German voters, German elections are expected to be called soon, following the collapse of Social Democrat Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s center-left coalition last week.