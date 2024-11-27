Russia launched another overnight drone attack on Kyiv on Nov. 27, causing injuries and damage as falling debris struck a building, Kyiv officials reported.

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration (KMVA), debris from Russian drones fell in the Dniprovsky district, damaging a non-residential infrastructure building.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

This attack follows a similar drone assault the previous night, during which Kyiv’s air defense forces successfully intercepted all incoming targets with no casualties or damage reported.

Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said, “Two people were injured in the attack, one of whom was hospitalized after debris fell on a house on the water.” He added, “Emergency services are on-site addressing the situation.”

Advertisement

The Ukrainian Air Force later reported that during the attack a total of 36 Russian drones were shot down, while 48 others were lost from radar, likely due to countermeasures.

From 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, on Nov. 26, Russia launched 89 attack UAVs, including Shahed drones and an unidentified type, from multiple directions—Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk—all originating in Russia.

The response involved Ukraine’s Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems, and mobile fire groups.

“As of 9:00 a.m., air defense forces shot down 36 enemy drones over Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky, and Mykolaiv regions,” the Air Force stated.

Biden Secretly Requests $24 Billion for Ukraine Aid
Other Topics of Interest

Biden Secretly Requests $24 Billion for Ukraine Aid

The request has drawn criticism from some Republican lawmakers, who argue that additional aid to Ukraine undermines the possibility of peace talks.

Of the remaining UAVs, 48 were likely neutralized by electronic warfare measures, while five drones exited controlled airspace and headed toward Belarus, Russia, or temporarily occupied territories.

Debris from downed drones caused damage to private homes and apartment buildings in the Kyiv region.

“Preliminary reports indicate no casualties or injuries,” the Air Force stated.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

Read Next
North Korea Expanding KN-23 Missile Production for Use by Russia Russia
North Korea Expanding KN-23 Missile Production for Use by Russia
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
Umerov in Seoul – Intel Transfers Agreed, No Weapon Deliveries Mentioned War in Ukraine
Umerov in Seoul – Intel Transfers Agreed, No Weapon Deliveries Mentioned
By Julia Struck
2h ago
Biden Secretly Requests $24 Billion for Ukraine Aid War in Ukraine
Biden Secretly Requests $24 Billion for Ukraine Aid
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
Productive Meeting of Polish and Ukrainian Foreign Ministers Ukraine
Productive Meeting of Polish and Ukrainian Foreign Ministers
By TVP World
3h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Poland, Ukraine Edge Closer Towards Exhumations in WWII Row
Next » SBU Thwarts Grenade Attack on Police in Kyiv by Russian Agent