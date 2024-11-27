Russia launched another overnight drone attack on Kyiv on Nov. 27, causing injuries and damage as falling debris struck a building, Kyiv officials reported.

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration (KMVA), debris from Russian drones fell in the Dniprovsky district, damaging a non-residential infrastructure building.

This attack follows a similar drone assault the previous night, during which Kyiv’s air defense forces successfully intercepted all incoming targets with no casualties or damage reported.

Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said, “Two people were injured in the attack, one of whom was hospitalized after debris fell on a house on the water.” He added, “Emergency services are on-site addressing the situation.”

The Ukrainian Air Force later reported that during the attack a total of 36 Russian drones were shot down, while 48 others were lost from radar, likely due to countermeasures.

From 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, on Nov. 26, Russia launched 89 attack UAVs, including Shahed drones and an unidentified type, from multiple directions—Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk—all originating in Russia.

The response involved Ukraine’s Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems, and mobile fire groups.

“As of 9:00 a.m., air defense forces shot down 36 enemy drones over Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky, and Mykolaiv regions,” the Air Force stated.

Of the remaining UAVs, 48 were likely neutralized by electronic warfare measures, while five drones exited controlled airspace and headed toward Belarus, Russia, or temporarily occupied territories.

Debris from downed drones caused damage to private homes and apartment buildings in the Kyiv region.

“Preliminary reports indicate no casualties or injuries,” the Air Force stated.