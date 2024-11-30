Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official .

The arrests were made under charges of disobeying police orders and petty hooliganism, according to the ministry.

The Georgian Interior Ministry announced the detention of 107 people during the second night of protests against the suspension of negotiations on the country’s accession to the European Union.

Over two nights of protests, more than 150 demonstrators have been detained. The demonstrations, sparked by the government’s decision to delay EU accession talks until 2028, have drawn crowds in several cities, including Tbilisi, Batumi, and Kutaisi.

Protesters gathered outside the Georgian Parliament on Rustaveli Avenue on the evening of Nov. 29, remaining there for seven hours before police dispersed the rally early on Nov. 30 using tear gas and water cannons.

Reports from RusNews Telegram channel allege that an unknown caustic substance was added to the water, causing chemical burns to at least one journalist.

The protests have seen clashes between demonstrators and police, with local media reporting beatings of protesters and journalists. Video footage shared by Publika showed a protester being beaten while lying on the ground.

Protesters have responded by erecting barricades, burning fires, launching pyrotechnics, and throwing objects at police.

The ruling Georgian Dream party’s office on Rustaveli Avenue was also targeted, with its windows smashed and its flag torn down by protesters.

According to the Interior Ministry, 10 police officers have been injured, but no details have been provided on casualties among the protesters.

President Salome Zurabishvili condemned the police response, likening it to "Russian-style repression." Meanwhile, Georgian Foreign Ministry officials have publicly criticized the government’s decision to halt EU talks, calling it contrary to the country’s strategic interests.

In a sign of dissent within the media, four journalists from the pro-government Rustavi 2 channel resigned, citing the crackdown on protesters.

The protests began on Nov. 28, following an announcement by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze that Georgia would postpone negotiations on joining the European Union until the end of 2028.