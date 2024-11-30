Donald Trump’s newly appointed special representative for resolving the war between Russia and Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, has proposed a peace plan that reportedly includes allocating a share of Russian energy sales to Ukraine for its post-war recovery, CNN reports. The exact percentage of the proposed allocation is not specified.

Kellogg, who outlined aspects of this plan in April through the America First Policy Institute, envisions a multi-stage resolution process.

In the initial phase, the plan calls for freezing the front line, implementing a cease-fire, and establishing a demilitarized zone. This would pave the way for negotiations, during which Russia could receive limited sanctions relief. However, a full withdrawal of sanctions would only occur after signing a peace agreement acceptable to Ukraine.

The proposal does not require Ukraine to surrender occupied territories but does mandate that Kyiv commit to reclaiming them through diplomatic means.

Kellogg notes that significant diplomatic progress may not be achievable until Russian President Vladimir Putin leaves office.

The plan also suggests Ukraine indefinitely renounce its bid to join NATO in exchange for a peace deal with security guarantees.

Kellogg emphasizes the importance of the US enabling Ukraine to negotiate “from a position of strength” while clearly warning Russia of the consequences of non-compliance with any future peace terms.

This approach, he argues, would ensure an end to the war on terms aligned with American and Ukrainian interests.

The details of the plan have yet to be officially confirmed or discussed publicly by Trump’s team or US officials.