Fairy tales come to life in Europe during the Christmas holidays. Central squares transform into places of beauty and adventure, streets are adorned with garlands, festive music fills the air, and sweet aromas waft through winding streets.

From late November, festive markets begin to open, Christmas trees bring their majesty and color to the various plazas and courtyards, and millions of tourists gather to immerse themselves in these special places.

In alphabetical order by city, here is our list of 10 must-visit destinations to plan the perfect post-Christmas getaway.

Charming Brussels (Belgium)

No holiday is complete without chocolate, and what country can do this better then Belgium? Brussels’ Christmas market stretches for nearly two kilometers, starting from the Grand-Place and extending to the Place Sainte-Catherine. With over 200 houses, an ice rink, and a Ferris wheel, there’s something here for everyone.

The Winter Wonders fair attracts not only tourists but also locals to watch the amazing light show every night.

Be sure to purchase a box of chocolate seashells, indulge in Belgian waffles with a variety of sauces, and savor the local delicacy of mussels and fries.

Mysterious Bucharest (Romania)

Bucharest typically hosts several Christmas markets, but those on Constitution Square and in Drumul Taberei Park are the largest. A magnificent Christmas tree stands at the heart of the main market, serving as a focal point for the festivities. The entire city is adorned with festive lights, creating a truly magical atmosphere.

This year’s highlights include a Ferris wheel, carousels, a children’s train, an ice rink, Santa’s house, an elf workshop, concerts, workshops, and many more surprises. There’s something for everyone to enjoy. Traditional food and celebrations are sure to put visitors in the Christmas spirit.

Romantic Budapest (Hungary)

The Vörösmarty Square in Budapest undergoes a magical transformation during the Christmas season, turning into a festive market where tradition meets modernity. In front of the Basilica, a unique laser show illuminates the sky every evening, live performances take place on two stages, and there’s an ice rink, offering fun for all the family.

A must-see for any visitor is the famous Gerbeaud Café. Its windows feature a traditional Advent calendar with one window opening every day at 5 p.m., accompanied by music and a small show. The countdown to Christmas has become a beloved tradition in the city.

Don’t miss the opportunity to try local delicacies such as kürtőskalács (a chimney cake), potato pancakes, Hungarian stove-baked pizza (lángos), honey cake, and bob-goulash. The market also offers a wide variety of handcrafted goods created by local artisans.

Elegant Dresden (Germany)

Germany is arguably home to the traditional Christmas market. According to legend, Frederick II, Elector of Brandenburg, wanted to cheer up his subjects during the dark winter months. He ordered that candles and garlands be lit throughout the city so that people could spend quality time together. As a result, people organized dances and songs and treated one another to delicious food.

The tradition of city-wide celebrations hasn’t faded over time. Dresden has preserved the spirit of its Christmas markets, where locals bake a cake weighing several tons and cut and sell stollen on the Striezelmarkt main square (all proceeds go to charity).

Dresden’s Christmas markets are situated in various historic locations, creating an unforgettable atmosphere of history and holiday cheer. A must-try for any visitor is the Dresden Christstollen, a traditional fruit-filled Christmas cake.

Festive Helsinki (Finland)

Finland is the homeland of Santa Claus, or Joulupukki as the Finns call him. Literally translated, his name means “Yule goat,” a reference to his earlier depictions dressed in a goat skin. Over time, Joulupukki’s attire has evolved into the familiar red suit.

Many people dream of visiting this magical land, and Christmas is the perfect time to sample the joyous mood. The Christmas market is held on Senate Square where visitors eagerly await the chance to meet Joulupukki.

Helsinki won’t let you leave empty-handed, tempting you with countless treasures. Be sure to purchase a reindeer sweater as a souvenir and warm up with a fragrant cup of tea or a glass of glögi (Finnish mulled wine). Don’t miss the opportunity to try traditional joulupuuro (rice porridge) and roasted sausages at one of the many stalls.

Ancient Krakow (Poland)

Krakow’s Christmas market is a place of enchantment with its unique atmosphere. Christmas is one of the most important holidays for the Poles, which is why the markets here have such a special character.

One of the largest markets in Krakow is located in the Main Market Square. Here you can feel the spirit of Christmas and buy a range of authentic products, from decorations to handcrafted wooden toys. At market time, there are also various concerts to enjoy and carol singing to create a joyous mood and spirit.

We recommend trying the various local delicacies: spiced nuts, Galician mulled wine (Grzaniec Galicyjski) or wine from a barrel, baked oscypek (grilled sheep’s cheese) with cranberries, Krakow obwarzanki (a type of bagel), gingerbread, and much more.

Magical Prague (Czech Republic)

Elegant squares, fantastic architecture, and the unique charm of twinkling lights create a special feeling of Christmas and the anticipation of a miracle in beautiful Prague.

The most famous market is located in the Old Town Square between the spire of the Church of Our Lady before Týn and the famous astronomical clock. The country’s main Christmas tree is adorned with lights, while a contact zoo resembles a nativity scene and various concerts take place in the evenings.

The Czech capital is famous not only for its delicious food, such as trdelník (a national Czech delicacy), pork knuckle, apple cider, Czech Christmas bread (Vánočka), grilled sausages, and many other delicacies. Here visitors can also find handmade toys, bohemian glass products, ceramics, brass, and more.

Cozy Tallinn (Estonia)

Town Hall Square serves as the heart of Tallinn’s Christmas festivities, offering everything you need to feel the magic of the season. Here, you’ll find the main Christmas tree, a bustling market, and various forms of entertainment, with concerts and other performances. The tree stands proudly in the center, surrounded by wooden huts offering a wide range of goods.

A highlight of the market is the Santa Claus house, or Jõuluvana, as he is known in Estonian. Visitors can enter, recite a poem, receive a treat, and take a memorable photo.

Be sure to try traditional Estonian dishes such as mulgikapsas (stewed pork and pearl barley with sauerkraut), piparkoogid (gingerbread cookies), and glögg (mulled wine). Tallinn’s Christmas market is also known for its wide selection of handcrafted goods, including knitted sweaters, linen items, pottery, amber jewelry, and much more.

Sophisticated Vienna (Austria)

As a former imperial capital, Vienna celebrates Christmas with great pomp and circumstance. Viennese Christmas markets are renowned for their sophistication, elegance and joyous atmosphere.

The largest market can be found in front of the Rathaus on Friedrich-Schmidt-Platz, graced with magical illuminations. Visitors can marvel at the main Christmas tree, enjoy concerts and entertainment for all ages, while more than 200 wooden huts offer a variety of treats and souvenirs. Additionally, a huge ice rink spanning more than 3,000 square meters is located nearby. Tip: Buy tickets online to save both time and money.

Must-try treats: Viennese sausages, Glühwein (Viennese mulled wine), marzipan candies, pretzels, and other tasty delicacies. For gifts or souvenirs, consider crystal angels or the famous crescent-shaped sugar cookies.

Contrasting Zagreb (Croatia)

While the Balkans is often associated with summer vacations, Zagreb transforms into a magical winter wonderland during the holiday season. Ban Jelačić Square, the heart of Zagreb, becomes the epicenter of the Christmas market, pulsating with festive energy through concerts, ice skating, light projections, unforgettable gastronomy, and affordable prices.

The Croatian capital shines brightly, attracting tourists with its unique allure. The aromas of gingerbread, roasted chestnuts, and fragrant mulled wine fill the air, captivating everyone who passes by. The national cuisine delights with its unique combinations: sarma (similar to stuffed cabbage leaves), fritule (small donuts covered in powdered sugar and chocolate), turkey with pancakes, vanilla cookies, and steamed dumplings.

Tips for Visiting Europe’s Best Christmas Markets

To get the most out of your trip and immerse yourself in the unforgettable atmosphere of Europe’s Christmas markets, we’ve put together a few tips.

Bring cash: Not all market stalls accept card or contactless payments and it can be inconvenient running around looking for an ATM. Also, remember to check the local currency. Not everywhere accepts euros.

Charge your devices: Cold weather can quickly drain your phone battery. To capture all those special moments, make sure to have a portable charger.

Dress warmly: Winter weather can be chilly in Europe, and a hot drink can only warm you up for a short period of time. Wear warm and comfortable clothing for a pleasant experience.

Manage your time: If you’re traveling on your own, you can set your own pace, but if you’re part of a group, make sure to keep track of time to avoid missing out on anything.

Check the schedule: Opening hours for Christmas markets vary from country to country. Some open in late November or early December and close before Christmas (December 24th), while others may remain open until after New Year’s. To avoid arriving at an empty square, check the market’s opening and closing dates in advance.

Book in advance: Europe is a popular tourist destination during the Christmas season. Book travel and accommodation in advance, including train tickets and tour reservations.

Wherever Christmas takes you. have a wonderful and unforgettable experience!