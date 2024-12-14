The uncontrolled spread of disinformation increasingly threatens the ideals that form the basis of democracy in an age of absolute global connectivity. The sacred principle of free and fair elections, the foundation of democratic governance, is in jeopardy as social networks become arenas for populist rhetoric, aggressive demagoguery, and distortion of the truth.

The recent reelection of Donald Trump in the United States, made possible by an orchestrated social media campaign led by Elon Musk's X platform, is an alarming example. A similar occurrence in Romania, allowed a right-wing populist lacking political infrastructure to emerge victorious following an emotionally charged campaign hosted exclusively on TikTok. If repeated globally this trend would point to the erosion of traditional democratic norms.

Advertisement

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Donald Trump's political comeback is an example of the disruptive potential of social media in undermining democratic processes. Musk's controversial management policy towards the X platform, including his explicit support of “absolute free speech,” allowed Trump to lead an unfettered digital offensive. Thanks to algorithms that favor sensationalism and polarization, the Trump campaign bypassed traditional media and directly targeted millions of people with polarizing narratives, half-truths, and lies.

The Romanian election result was an even more threatening example. Despite receiving no party support, a candidate successfully mobilized voters through an emotional “anti-establishment” campaign, primarily using TikTok. While lackong a concrete political agenda, the campaign relied on catchy slogans and viral videos, using the platform's algorithms to reach disillusioned young voters.

Other Topics of Interest Georgia’s Ruling Party Installs Far-Right Loyalist as President Amid Ongoing Protests Outgoing President Salome Zurabishvili has refused to leave office, calling the election “illegitimate” and demanding new parliamentary polls.

These are not isolated cases. Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil and Narendra Modi in India have also used social media to gain widespread support. Their campaigns often rely on emotional manipulation rather than rational debate, captivating voters with spectacle rather than substance.

Advertisement

Disinformation thrives in an ecosystem of algorithmic amplification. Platforms such as X, TikTok, and Facebook prioritize engagement over accuracy, promoting sensational content that encourages bias instead of confronting it. This dynamic undermines the deliberative processes that are central to democracy, reduces complex political issues to binary choices, and promotes extreme polarization.

The consequences are potentially grave. Elections won on the basis of viral disinformation cast doubt on the legitimacy of government. Politics becomes secondary to the performance of populists, and institutions lose the trust necessary for social cohesion. Worse still, the global spread of this model threatens to reinforce autocratic tendencies allowing leaders to use their digital popularity to circumvent institutional controls.

Democratic erosion is not solely the fault of voters or platforms. Intellectuals, decision-makers, and the academic community bear some of the blame for their inaction. Their failure to foresee the consequences of digital disinformation has left the narrative to the demagogues.

The consequences for global stability are profound. In a world where disinformation determines political outcomes, geopolitical tensions will undoubtedly escalate. International alliances based on shared values and stability will weaken as democracies become increasingly unpredictable.

Advertisement

Authoritarian regimes, on the other hand, thrive on chaos within democracies and use their control over information to create the illusion of stability.

In order to protect democracy, it is necessary to adapt the electoral framework to the realities of the digital age. This requires bold, coordinated action on multiple fronts:

Regulating social media algorithms - Governments must hold platforms accountable for the content they enhance. Algorithms should prioritize accuracy and civic engagement over sensationalism. Legislation could require platforms to disclose how their algorithms influence political discourse.

Fact-checking infrastructure - An independent global fact-checking network must be enabled to monitor and combat disinformation in real time. Governments, civil society, and the academic community should work together to ensure adequate funding and the impartiality of these efforts.

Education for digital literacy - Citizens must be equipped with the skills to critically evaluate content on the Internet. Curricula should include media literacy modules that teach people to distinguish credible information from propaganda.

Electoral integrity reforms - Election commissions (competent bodies) must impose stricter regulations on campaign content. False claims should have legal consequences, and digital campaigns should be required to disclose their funding sources and target demographics.

Return of intellectual leadership - The academic public, the intellectuals, must play a more active role in shaping public discourse. This includes not only research and publication but also engaging with the public to explain the importance of the issue and advocate for reform.

If the current trend persists, the world is at risk of devolving into “algorithm driven authoritarianism,” a system in which those in power do not derive their authority not from the will of an informed electorate, but from the manipulations of social networks. The resulting instability could destabilize economies, deepen inequality, and undermine trust in democratic institutions.

Moreover, the normalization of disinformation-driven politics is likely to discourage qualified individuals from entering politics and public service as the focus shifts from competence to charisma. This “brain drain” could potentially leave administration in the hands of individuals unprepared for the challenges of the 21st century.

Advertisement

The burden of reversing this trend lies with policymakers but also with the academic public. It is their responsibility to bridge the gap between democratic ideals and digital realities. This requires courage, as the reforms will face resistance from both populist leaders and powerful tech conglomerates. But the stakes are high!

Democracy has always been a dynamic system capable of adapting to new challenges. The digital age should be no exception. By recognizing the seriousness of the current crisis and taking decisive steps, it is possible to create a framework for elections that preserves the principles of fair play, accountability, and informed choice.

The explosion of disinformation poses an existential threat to democracy as we know it. The examples of Trump's re-election in the US and TikTok populism in Romania are signs of a deeper sickness. However, in this crisis also lies an opportunity: to renew and strengthen the democratic process for the digital age.

And to repeat: the responsibility for change lies with those who have the knowledge and the power to act. Intellectuals, academics, and decision-makers must take the lead and show that democracy's greatest strength lies in its ability to adapt and evolve. Failure to act risks consigning democracy to the annals of history and replacing it with a dystopian world where truth is subordinate to virality and governance to spectacle.

The time to act is now - before the abyss engulfs us all.

The views expressed in this opinion article are the author’s and not necessarily those of Kyiv Post.