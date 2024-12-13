Moldova’s Parliament has voted to impose a state of emergency in the energy sector for 60 days, starting on Monday, Dec. 16. The decision, made early on Friday, Dec. 13, was supported by 56 out of 101 deputies, according to ProTV.

The emergency measure was proposed by Prime Minister Dorin Recean in response to Ukraine's announcement of plans to halt the transit of Russian gas starting Jan. 1, 2025.

This decision might result in potential disruptions to gas supplies for Transnistria and electricity availability on the right bank of the Dniester River.

The Moldovan government emphasized the need for emergency powers to address potential energy shortages and ensure preparedness for any crisis. ProTV reports that Moldova is bracing for significant energy challenges, including a possible complete shutdown of gas supplies to Transnistria.

Ukraine has reiterated its plans to cease Russian gas and oil transit to Europe by January 2025, while expressing readiness to transit energy supplies from other sources. Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukraine’s presidential office, confirmed this stance.

In a related move, Vadim Krasnoselsky, leader of the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic, declared a 30-day state of emergency on Dec. 9 due to the looming gas transit halt.

Negotiations between Russia and Moldova on gas supplies took place in late November. Russian energy giant Gazprom reportedly expressed willingness to continue supplying gas to Transnistria through Turkey after Ukraine's transit agreement ends, according to Kommersant.