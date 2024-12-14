Ukrainian intelligence agents carried out a successful operation in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, a region in the North Caucasus bordering the Black and Azov Seas, according to the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR).

The operation resulted in the destruction of a Russian Su-30 fighter jet and the disabling of three locomotives.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“On Dec. 14, an enemy Su-30 fighter jet burned down right at the airfield in the town of Krymsk, Krasnodar Krai of Russia,” HUR reported via Telegram, accompanying the announcement with a video of the aftermath.

Su-30SM fighters are a vital component of the Russian Air Force, supporting operations in the Kremlin’s so-called “special military operation” (SVO) in Ukraine. According to the investigative organization InformNapalm, Russia has approximately 130 Su-30SM fighters, of which at least 15 have been lost during the war.

Advertisement

The operation also included an attack in the city of Krasnodar on Dec. 13, where a fire disabled three railway locomotives. “The aggressor used these military facilities in its criminal war against Ukraine,” the report read.

In an earlier incident on Nov. 15, a wave of drone strikes targeted military assets in Krasnodar Krai, including the Krymsk military airfield, located approximately 220–250 kilometers from Ukraine’s border.

Other Topics of Interest Georgia’s Ruling Party Installs Far-Right Loyalist as President Amid Ongoing Protests Outgoing President Salome Zurabishvili has refused to leave office, calling the election “illegitimate” and demanding new parliamentary polls.

The airfield hosts the 3rd Fighter Aviation Regiment under the 1st Composite Aviation Division of the 4th Air and Air Defense Forces Army. This regiment operates Su-27SM3 single-seat air superiority fighters [NATO: Flanker] and Su-30M2 two-seat multirole fighters [NATO: Flanker-C], capable of both air superiority and ground-strike missions.

During the Nov. 15 attack, drone debris caused damage to multiple locations. In Krymsk, debris struck four properties, damaging the roof of a house and a car. In the village of Poltavskaya in Krasnoarmeisky District, debris damaged another house’s roof and shattered windows in a neighboring property. Russian authorities reported no injuries.

Advertisement

According to the Institute for the Study of War, citing data from the Ukrainian human rights organization Truth Hounds, the Ukrainian military destroyed at least 33 Russian Su-34 fighter jets between February 2022 and September 2024.