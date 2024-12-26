In the temporarily occupied Crimea, a Ukrainian drone hit the Russian ship Fedor Uryupin, moored in the bay near the village of Chornomorske.

This was reported by the Crimean Wind Telegram channel, Ukrinform saw.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“According to our source, in the bay near the village of Chornomorske in Crimea, a Ukrainian drone hit a Russian ship,” the post says.

The attack took place on Monday, December 23, at around 17:00.

“The UAV hit the side of the Fedor Uryupin vessel above the waterline. The ship did not sink, but damage was inflicted,” the channel reports.

Advertisement

The Fedor Uryupin vessel (IMO: 9443499) was built in 2010. Russia seized the vessel from Ukraine in 2014 during the annexation of Crimea but she has not been used recently.

As per Marinetraffic, the tugboat flies a Russian flag, but the official owner is the Ukrainian state-run company Chornomornaftogaz.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in Crimea, the Russians are covering warships with support vessels against drone attacks.

Photo: Crimean Wind

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
UkrInform
UkrInform
Read Next
US Ramps Up Weapons Aid to Ukraine Following Moscow’s Christmas Strike Ukraine
US Ramps Up Weapons Aid to Ukraine Following Moscow’s Christmas Strike
By TVP World
57m ago
North Koreans Face Losses, Water Shortages, and Disrupted Communication After Ukrainian Strikes HUR
North Koreans Face Losses, Water Shortages, and Disrupted Communication After Ukrainian Strikes
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
Elections: Who, When and What are the Chances of a Military Party? in-depth Servant of the People party
Elections: Who, When and What are the Chances of a Military Party?
By Sergii Kostezh
2h ago
Ukraine Confirms Targeting Key Russian Rocket Fuel Plant, Halting Attacks on Civilians Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine Confirms Targeting Key Russian Rocket Fuel Plant, Halting Attacks on Civilians
By Kyiv Post
4h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Russia Reports Drone Swarm Over Strategic Baltimore Airfield
Next » No Compensation, No Medals: Russian Command Betrays Its Fallen in Kherson