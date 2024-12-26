In the temporarily occupied Crimea, a Ukrainian drone hit the Russian ship Fedor Uryupin, moored in the bay near the village of Chornomorske.

This was reported by the Crimean Wind Telegram channel, Ukrinform saw.

“According to our source, in the bay near the village of Chornomorske in Crimea, a Ukrainian drone hit a Russian ship,” the post says.

The attack took place on Monday, December 23, at around 17:00.

“The UAV hit the side of the Fedor Uryupin vessel above the waterline. The ship did not sink, but damage was inflicted,” the channel reports.

The Fedor Uryupin vessel (IMO: 9443499) was built in 2010. Russia seized the vessel from Ukraine in 2014 during the annexation of Crimea but she has not been used recently.

As per Marinetraffic, the tugboat flies a Russian flag, but the official owner is the Ukrainian state-run company Chornomornaftogaz.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in Crimea, the Russians are covering warships with support vessels against drone attacks.

Photo: Crimean Wind