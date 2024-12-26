Drones purportedly targeted the Baltimore military airfield in Voronezh on Dec. 25, Russian Telegram channel ASTRA reported.

The Baltimore airfield, 175 km from Ukraine, hosts the 47th Bomber Aviation Regiment of the 105th Mixed Aviation Division, operating Su-34 bombers, which are used by Russia for strikes with guided aerial bombs.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

According to ASTRA, several drones were intercepted near the airfield. Wreckage reportedly caused a garage fire in Voronezh and damaged the roof of a house in the nearby village of Novogremyache.

“There are no casualties, and the airfield remains undamaged,” the report read.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense claimed its air defenses intercepted 59 drones across several regions in the morning of Dec. 25: 26 over Belgorod, 23 over Voronezh, and others over Kursk, Bryansk, Tambov, and the Sea of Azov.

Advertisement

Kyiv Post reached out to its sources within Ukrainian special services for confirmation or clarification, but they stated that the information is still being verified.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) launched a drone strike on the Millerovo military airfield in Russia’s Rostov region on Dec. 23, according to acting governor Yuri Slyusar.

Slyusar reported that air defense systems intercepted eight drones near the airfield. The Russian Ministry of Defense later claimed that a total of nine drones were shot down across the region, adding that no casualties had been reported.

Other Topics of Interest Finns Probing Ship from Russia for ‘Sabotage’ of Power Cable On Christmas Day, the Estlink 2 submarine cable that carries electricity from Finland to Estonia was disconnected from the grid.

Local Telegram channels, citing eyewitnesses, wrote that the attack caused a fire on one of Millerovo’s streets and damaged a building belonging to the Miller Cossack Cadet Vocational College. Students were evacuated from their dormitories as a precaution.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, reported on the strategic importance of the Millerovo airfield, located four kilometers northwest of Millerovo city. According to him, it is a key base for front-line aviation supporting Russian infantry in eastern and southern Ukraine.

Advertisement

This attack on Millerovo is part of a series of recent Ukrainian strikes targeting strategic sites in southern Russia. On Dec. 18, ten missiles struck the Kamensky Chemical Plant, one of the largest in the region. The Russian Defense Ministry claimed six ATACMS tactical missiles and four Storm Shadow cruise missiles were used in the strike.

The following day, Ukrainian forces reportedly launched over 30 drones and three missiles at the Novoshakhtinsky oil refinery, resulting in a fire. Both primary oil refining units were subsequently shut down.