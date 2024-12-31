Russia launched drones and missiles at Kyiv on Tuesday morning, damaging some properties with no injuries reported at the time of reporting.

Kyiv Post correspondents in Kyiv heard explosions at around 8 a.m., potentially the result of local air defenses.

At 8:18 a.m., Kyiv City Military Administration reported on Telegram that missile debris “fell on the roof of a private building” in Kyiv’s Darnytsky district with “no fire or destruction” reported.

Later, the administration reported on Telegram at 9:57 a.m. that “three private buildings and two cars were damaged” as a result of missile debris falling in the Darnytsky district. It is unclear if the two reports referred to the same incident.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported on Telegram waves of drones approaching the Ukrainian capital in the early hours of Tuesday, followed by warnings of Russian missile launches starting around 7 a.m.

The numbers and models of drones and missiles launched remain unclear at the time of publication.