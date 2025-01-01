[Updated at 12.51]: Timur Tkachenko, head of the KMVA, said that the death toll from the strike has risen to two.

“The efforts to address the aftermath of the strike on the capital have been underway since early morning. I was personally at the site where debris fell. Unfortunately, we now have two confirmed fatalities. My condolences to their families and loved ones,” he wrote on Telegram.

The rescue operation in the Pechersky and Svyatoshynsky districts continues, Tkachenko added.

[Updated at 11.45]: In the latest report, the KMVA announced that a deceased woman was discovered in a residential building in the Pechersky district during rubble-clearing operations. The rescue operation is ongoing.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 111 drones from four directions on Wednesday, Jan. 1, causing damage and casualties in Kyiv, Ukrainian officials reported.

“Early in the morning of January 1, 2025, the enemy attacked with 111 attack UAVs of the ‘Shahed’ type and drones of other types from the directions of Bryansk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Crimea,” the Air Force of Ukraine said on Telegram.

According to the report, as of 09:30 a.m., 63 attack UAVs were shot down. Due to active counteraction by the Defense Forces, 46 Russian drone simulators were destroyed in their locations, while two drones flew back to Russia and Belarus.

Explosions were reported in Kyiv around 7:00 a.m., with air defense systems operating in the Kyiv region. Six people were injured in the Pechersky district, as reported by the city’s mayor, Vitaliy Klitschko, via Telegram.

Initially, three injuries were confirmed, but by 9:30 a.m., the number had risen to six. Two individuals were hospitalized, while four, including a pregnant woman, were treated on-site by medical personnel.

The Kyiv City Military Administration (KMVA) reported significant damage in the Pechersky district. A six-story residential building was partially destroyed, with damage spanning from the 6th to the 4th floors and subsequent fires in apartments on the 4th and 5th floors. The fire was localized to an area of 70 square meters, and residents were evacuated.

A fire broke out on the roof of a non-residential building in the Pechersky district, covering an area of 80 square meters. Windows and doors on a school campus were also damaged. Authorities are assessing the extent of the damage and confirming casualty information.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) reported a fire on the roof of one of its buildings in the Pechersky district, caused by falling UAV fragments. There were no casualties, but windows on the upper floors were damaged. Despite the incident, all systems and services of the National Bank are operating as normal.

In the Svyatoshynsky district, debris fell on a non-residential area, damaging two garages, six cars, and a tram track. Authorities are still determining the extent of the damage and whether there were any casualties.