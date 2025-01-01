In a New Year’s address delivered on Tuesday evening, Duda, whose presidential term ends on August 6, 2025, said that the security of Poland must remain the top priority for his successor.

He said: “The coming year 2025 is the year of presidential elections. It is us, Poles, who must decide who we will entrust with the highest office in the country.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“We live in turbulent times, in which we have learned that peace and freedom are not given once and for all, they must be strived for every day.

“That is why the security of our homeland must be the most important issue for the future president – regardless of who we entrust this office to.”

Duda gave his assurance that for him, the security of Poles has always been the highest priority, transcending any political divisions.

Advertisement

“This is how I acted and will continue to act until the last day of my presidency – both in Poland and representing our country in the international arena,” he said.

Addressing the ongoing war in Ukraine, now approaching its third year, Duda highlighted its significance for Poland, saying: “Since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, it is the war taking place across our eastern border that is absolutely critical for our [Polish] security.”

He stressed that the conflict in Ukraine must not end with a Russian victory, saying: “It must end with a just peace, which will prevent the outbreak of another, perhaps even greater conflict in the future.”

Other Topics of Interest Thinking Out Loud – What Day 1 of 2025 has Already Brought There’s no time lost as 2025, with all its unfolding elements, takes shape before our eyes.

Pillars of Polish security

Duda pointed out that Polish security is based on two pillars: a strong army and international alliances, adding that he is glad that NATO member states are increasing defense spending.

He said that the priority of the Polish presidency of the Council of the European Union, which begins on January 1, should be to strengthen cooperation between the EU and the United States, adding: “There is no secure Europe without the involvement of the United States, both militarily and economically.”

Advertisement

Duda said: “Throughout my presidency, I have consistently sought to strengthen strategic Polish-American relations.

“Today I am proud that they are stronger than ever, but I am convinced that in the coming months they can gain an even deeper dimension.

See the original here.