In a New Year’s address delivered on Tuesday evening, Duda, whose presidential term ends on August 6, 2025, said that the security of Poland must remain the top priority for his successor.

He said: “The coming year 2025 is the year of presidential elections. It is us, Poles, who must decide who we will entrust with the highest office in the country.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“We live in turbulent times, in which we have learned that peace and freedom are not given once and for all, they must be strived for every day.

“That is why the security of our homeland must be the most important issue for the future president – regardless of who we entrust this office to.”

Duda gave his assurance that for him, the security of Poles has always been the highest priority, transcending any political divisions.

Advertisement

“This is how I acted and will continue to act until the last day of my presidency – both in Poland and representing our country in the international arena,” he said.

Addressing the ongoing war in Ukraine, now approaching its third year, Duda highlighted its significance for Poland, saying: “Since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, it is the war taking place across our eastern border that is absolutely critical for our [Polish] security.”

He stressed that the conflict in Ukraine must not end with a Russian victory, saying: “It must end with a just peace, which will prevent the outbreak of another, perhaps even greater conflict in the future.”

Thinking Out Loud – What Day 1 of 2025 has Already Brought
Other Topics of Interest

Thinking Out Loud – What Day 1 of 2025 has Already Brought

There’s no time lost as 2025, with all its unfolding elements, takes shape before our eyes.

Pillars of Polish security

Duda pointed out that Polish security is based on two pillars: a strong army and international alliances, adding that he is glad that NATO member states are increasing defense spending.

He said that the priority of the Polish presidency of the Council of the European Union, which begins on January 1, should be to strengthen cooperation between the EU and the United States, adding: “There is no secure Europe without the involvement of the United States, both militarily and economically.”

Advertisement

Duda said: “Throughout my presidency, I have consistently sought to strengthen strategic Polish-American relations.

“Today I am proud that they are stronger than ever, but I am convinced that in the coming months they can gain an even deeper dimension.

See the original here.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
TVP World
TVP World
TVP World is Poland's first English-language channel where you can find our guest interviews, world news from the Polish perspective and the latest news from the CEE region.
Read Next
‘One of Moscow’s Biggest Defeats’ – Ukraine at War Update for Jan 2 War in Ukraine
‘One of Moscow’s Biggest Defeats’ – Ukraine at War Update for Jan 2
By John Moretti
2h ago
Zelensky Condemns New Orleans Terror Attack Leaving 10 Dead, Dozens Injured in US Europe
Zelensky Condemns New Orleans Terror Attack Leaving 10 Dead, Dozens Injured in US
By Kyiv Post
6h ago
Thinking Out Loud – What Day 1 of 2025 has Already Brought Ukraine
OPINION: Thinking Out Loud – What Day 1 of 2025 has Already Brought
By Bohdan Nahaylo
11h ago
From Desertion to Redemption: Ukrainian Troops Return Despite the Odds War in Ukraine
From Desertion to Redemption: Ukrainian Troops Return Despite the Odds
By AFP
12h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous From Desertion to Redemption: Ukrainian Troops Return Despite the Odds
Next » Hungary Officially Denied a Billion Euros of EU funds