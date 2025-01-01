Cyber specialists of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) have conducted another cyberattack on Russia’s critical infrastructure, sources within the intelligence told Kyiv Post under conditions of anonymity.

“Between Dec. 30 and Jan. 1, 2025, HUR specialists carried out a new cyberattack targeting Russia’s oil sector,” said one source.

Russian flag displayed on a laptop screen and Guy Fawkes mask are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on March 1, 2022. Global hacker group Anonymous declared 'cyber war' against Russia. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The primary target of the attack was the digital resources of the oil company Lukoil, which plays a role in supplying Russian forces.

As a result of the attack, the company’s digital resources were compromised, preventing customers from making payments at gas stations via the mobile app.

The digital systems of the smart terminal platform “Evotor” (including its website, user accounts, mobile app, and payment processing system) and the unified product digital marking system “Chestny Znak” were also affected, the intelligence source added.

Reportedly, the DDOS attack caused significant disruptions and financial losses in the retail sector, as consumers were unable to purchase goods due to payment system failures. The timing of the attack, during the holiday period, further amplified dissatisfaction among consumers and service providers.

Hackers from Ukrainian intelligence agencies have systematically attacked Russia’s digital networks and infrastructure over recent months.

Last December, cyber experts from HUR successfully launched a cyberattack against Gazprombank, one of the largest financial institutions in Russia.

Gazprombank ranks among Russia’s top three banks. According to the source, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on the institution on Nov. 21. Its clientele includes approximately 3 million individuals and 45,000 legal entities.

Last October, Kyiv’s HUR Cyber Corps attacked Russia’s North Caucasus University, destroying over 150 terabytes of data and weakening the training of technical specialists for Moscow’s military.