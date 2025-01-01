Cyber specialists of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) have conducted another cyberattack on Russia’s critical infrastructure, sources within the intelligence told Kyiv Post under conditions of anonymity.
“Between Dec. 30 and Jan. 1, 2025, HUR specialists carried out a new cyberattack targeting Russia’s oil sector,” said one source.
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM
Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.
The primary target of the attack was the digital resources of the oil company Lukoil, which plays a role in supplying Russian forces.
As a result of the attack, the company’s digital resources were compromised, preventing customers from making payments at gas stations via the mobile app.
The digital systems of the smart terminal platform “Evotor” (including its website, user accounts, mobile app, and payment processing system) and the unified product digital marking system “Chestny Znak” were also affected, the intelligence source added.
From Desertion to Redemption: Ukrainian Troops Return Despite the Odds
Reportedly, the DDOS attack caused significant disruptions and financial losses in the retail sector, as consumers were unable to purchase goods due to payment system failures. The timing of the attack, during the holiday period, further amplified dissatisfaction among consumers and service providers.
Hackers from Ukrainian intelligence agencies have systematically attacked Russia’s digital networks and infrastructure over recent months.
Last December, cyber experts from HUR successfully launched a cyberattack against Gazprombank, one of the largest financial institutions in Russia.
Gazprombank ranks among Russia’s top three banks. According to the source, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on the institution on Nov. 21. Its clientele includes approximately 3 million individuals and 45,000 legal entities.
Last October, Kyiv’s HUR Cyber Corps attacked Russia’s North Caucasus University, destroying over 150 terabytes of data and weakening the training of technical specialists for Moscow’s military.
On Oct. 7, cyber specialists from HUR, together with activists from the “VО Team” group, “congratulated” Russian President Vladimir Putin on his 72nd birthday by hacking the state-automated Pravosudie system, which handles electronic document flows for all courts of the Russian Federation (RF), according to Kyiv Post’s intelligence sources.
HUR struck several online sites linked to the supply lines of the Russian military, a HUR source told Kyiv Post on Oct. 4. As a result of the attack, hackers were able to infiltrate websites that support Russia’s military logistics network and gather information on the movement of military personnel. One of the most significant targets was the okrug.ru site, which supplies Russian troops with various types of equipment and uniforms.
On Oct. 6, HUR hackers carried out cyberattacks on Russia’s banking sector, as reported by Kyiv Post. Alfa Bank, Otkritie Bank, and telecommunications operator Rostelecom, which provides financial support to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, were hit by the cyberattack.
According to military intelligence sources, HUR computer specialists carried out cyberattacks against more than 800 servers in various Russian regions between Sept. 23 and Sept. 26.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter