Sikorski’s statement, also published on social media, could be interpreted as a warning ahead of US President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, where it is believed that Trump would push for an end to the war in Ukraine, which some fear will include terms unfavorable to Kyiv .

Polish foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski said the EU “may soon face intense pressure to reach an agreement with Moscow” and called for European unity during his speech at the Conference of Ambassadors in Paris on Monday.

Sikorski said peace in Ukraine should be “on fair terms, not capitulation” and called for European unity to safeguard Kyiv’s interests and “do everything we can to improve Kyiv’s position in future talks.”

“We should not impose strict time limits on our support: this will encourage Russia to continue fighting. Instead, we should do everything we can to improve Kyiv’s position in future talks,” Sikorski said.

He also said a “sensible Europe” should not allow Russia to regain strength and that Europe is stronger than the Kremlin believes.

“But what kind of agreement would a sensible Europe accept? Certainly not an ordinary agreement that would allow Moscow to regain its strength. Europe is much stronger than Russian leaders believe. Russia is much weaker than many Europeans believe,” Sikorski said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed optimism that a “strong” Trump will be able to force Russia into peace talks and end the war in Ukraine during an interview with US podcaster Lex Fridman published on Sunday.

What do Ukrainians think of Trump’s upcoming presidency?

Some Ukrainians interviewed by Kyiv Post soon after Trump’s November victory voiced optimism for a “swift end to the war,” though others expressed a sense of uncertainty based on Trump’s previous rhetoric.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian military personnel interviewed by Kyiv Post shared mixed sentiments toward Ukraine’s future under Trump’s victory.

A recent poll in Ukraine said 45% of Ukrainians think Trump’s election victory could bring Ukraine closer to ending the war.

Anton Hrushetskyi, executive director of the institute that conducted the survey, described Ukrainian expectations as “cautious and expectant,” with a hint of optimism for a fresh change under Trump.

Hrushetskyi also noted “a feeling of bitterness” among Ukrainians in the outgoing Biden administration, where some believe Washington could have done more even though they are thankful for the Western aid.