Zelensky says EU accession talks to ramp up in 2025
In his evening video address on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky underscored the urgency of making 2025 a highly productive year for Ukraine’s EU accession negotiations.
“This year should be as productive in Ukraine’s EU accession negotiations as required to meet Ukraine’s needs and, therefore, strengthen the security of all Europe,” he stated, emphasizing the importance of these discussions for both Ukraine and its European partners.
He said the goal is to align Ukraine’s policies with EU standards, which is crucial for advancing its membership bid.
Zelensky detailed the preparations currently underway in Kyiv, saying, “A lot of meetings were held today. The Ministry of Defense and the General Staff – all available packages, as well as our needs. We are thoroughly preparing for Ramstein.”
He highlighted the collaborative efforts with various government officials, including the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, to ensure a cohesive approach to EU negotiations. This preparation reflects Ukraine’s determination to address key reforms in areas such as judicial independence and anti-corruption measures.
Looking ahead, Zelensky noted that Poland and Denmark will hold the EU presidency this year. “They are very responsible partners of Ukraine. From the Ukrainian side, we will ensure everything necessary to take the right steps,” he affirmed. He expressed confidence that under Poland’s leadership, multiple EU accession talks will occur in 2025.
The European Commission has indicated that if Ukraine continues its reform trajectory, it could potentially join the EU by 2029.
As preparations continue for the upcoming meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on Jan. 9 at Ramstein Air Force Base, Zelensky remains focused on securing Ukraine’s future within Europe while bolstering national security efforts. This meeting is expected to address military support and coordination among allies in response to ongoing Russian aggression.
The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, has accused Russia of employing “gas as a weapon” against Moldova as the energy situation in the breakaway territory of Transnistria worsens.
The region has faced a severe gas crisis since Jan. 1, when Russian gas supplies were halted due to a financial dispute between Moscow and the Moldovan government. “Russia continues to use gas as a weapon and once again Moldova is a target of its hybrid warfare,” Kallas said overnight Tuesday on social media platform X.
Russia continues to use gas as a weapon and once again Moldova is a target of its hybrid warfare.— Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) January 7, 2025
Thanks to EU support Moldova remains resilient and well-connected to European energy networks.
In my call with @DorinRecean I reaffirmed our unwavering solidarity with Moldova.
Kallas reaffirmed the EU’s support for Moldova in a call with the country’s prime minister, Dorin Recean. “Thanks to EU support Moldova remains resilient and well-connected to European energy networks,” she said.
The crisis in Transnistria has escalated as Gazprom’s decision to cut off gas supplies coincided with the expiration of a gas transit agreement between Russia and Ukraine. Over 70,000 households have been left without gas in Transnistria, forcing local industries to halt operations.
Since the cutoff, residents of Transnistria have been left without heating and hot water during freezing winter temperatures. Many have resorted to burning wood or using electric heaters, leading to an overwhelming demand on the already strained Soviet-era power grid.
Vadim Krasnoselsky, the region’s leader, warned of potential blackouts and technological failures at power stations if the situation continues. “Then we will be left without any electricity at all; then a very bad scenario will arrive,” Krasnoselsky said on Telegram on Monday.
As temperatures continue to plummet, authorities in Transnistria are scrambling to find solutions with the help of Moldova and European partners grappling with the consequences of this energy crisis while seeking solutions to avert further disaster.
Almost 1,000 Medical Facilities Restored in Ukraine
In parallel with these diplomatic efforts, Ukraine is making significant progress in restoring its medical infrastructure, which has been severely impacted by the ongoing conflict. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, more than 950 war-damaged medical facilities have been restored across various regions.
According to the Ministry of Health, a total of 963 medical facilities have been either fully or partially restored. Of these, 593 facilities have been completely restored, while another 370 have undergone partial repairs.
The most extensive restoration efforts are concentrated in regions heavily affected by hostilities, including Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv.
The Ministry reports that a staggering 1,971 medical facilities have suffered damage due to the war, with approximately 300 completely destroyed. Hospitals in frontline areas have faced particularly severe damage due to missile strikes and artillery shelling.
Health Minister Viktor Liashko emphasized that despite ongoing challenges, Ukraine remains committed to rebuilding its healthcare system. “Thanks to the resilience and dedication of our medical professionals and support from international partners, we are gradually rebuilding our healthcare system,” he stated.
International aid has played a crucial role in these restoration efforts; various NGOs and foreign governments have provided funding and resources.
As part of these restoration efforts, plans are underway for significant projects such as the complete restoration of the Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv, which was heavily damaged during a missile attack in July 2023. This facility is expected to be fully restored throughout 2025.
