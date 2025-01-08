Zelensky says EU accession talks to ramp up in 2025

In his evening video address on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky underscored the urgency of making 2025 a highly productive year for Ukraine’s EU accession negotiations.

“This year should be as productive in Ukraine’s EU accession negotiations as required to meet Ukraine’s needs and, therefore, strengthen the security of all Europe,” he stated, emphasizing the importance of these discussions for both Ukraine and its European partners.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks as he attends a Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting on September 6, 2024 at the US air base in Ramstein, southwestern Germany. (Photo by Daniel ROLAND / AFP)

He said the goal is to align Ukraine’s policies with EU standards, which is crucial for advancing its membership bid.

Zelensky detailed the preparations currently underway in Kyiv, saying, “A lot of meetings were held today. The Ministry of Defense and the General Staff – all available packages, as well as our needs. We are thoroughly preparing for Ramstein.”

He highlighted the collaborative efforts with various government officials, including the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, to ensure a cohesive approach to EU negotiations. This preparation reflects Ukraine’s determination to address key reforms in areas such as judicial independence and anti-corruption measures.

Looking ahead, Zelensky noted that Poland and Denmark will hold the EU presidency this year. “They are very responsible partners of Ukraine. From the Ukrainian side, we will ensure everything necessary to take the right steps,” he affirmed. He expressed confidence that under Poland’s leadership, multiple EU accession talks will occur in 2025.

The European Commission has indicated that if Ukraine continues its reform trajectory, it could potentially join the EU by 2029.

As preparations continue for the upcoming meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on Jan. 9 at Ramstein Air Force Base, Zelensky remains focused on securing Ukraine’s future within Europe while bolstering national security efforts. This meeting is expected to address military support and coordination among allies in response to ongoing Russian aggression.

