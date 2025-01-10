Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held talks in Rome Thursday with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, after meeting other allies in Germany.

Meloni “reiterated the all-round support that Italy ensures and will continue to provide to the legitimate defense of Ukraine... to put Kyiv in the best possible condition to build a just and lasting peace”, her office said.

She also “expressed solidarity for the victims of the recent Russian bombings,” it said in a statement, as the grinding war nears the three-year mark.

Zelensky had earlier Thursday joined a meeting of about 50 allies at the US air base Ramstein in Germany – the last such gathering before Trump takes office on January 20.

The US president-elect has criticized the large amount of US aid for Kyiv and vowed to bring the war to a swift end, without making any concrete proposals for a ceasefire or peace agreement.

In Germany, Zelensky said President-elect Donald Trump‘s return to the White House would open a “new chapter” and reiterated a call for Western allies to send troops to help “force Russia to peace.” In a post on X, Zelensky thanked Italy for its “unwavering support”, saying: “Together, we can bring a just peace closer and strengthen our collective positions.”

He and Meloni discussed “strengthening security, addressing global developments, and preparing for this year’s Ukraine Recovery Conference to be held in Rome”, he said. Meloni, who has led NATO and EU member Italy since October 2022, has strongly supported Ukraine in its fight against Russia, but is also politically close to Trump.

At a press conference in Rome earlier, Meloni – who visited Trump at his Florida home last weekend – said she did not believe the president-elect would abandon Kyiv. “Frankly I don’t foresee a disengagement,” she said, adding that Trump had previously “said precisely because we want peace, we will not abandon Ukraine”. She added that she would support options for peace that Ukraine would support.

NATO and EU member Italy has sent arms and aid to Ukraine to help fight off Russia’s invading forces, but has refused to allow Kyiv to use its weapons inside Russian territory. Zelensky’s spokesman Sergiy Nykyforov said the Ukrainian president would meet Friday with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, the country’s largely ceremonial head of state.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was also in the Italian capital on Thursday for separate talks with European counterparts on Syria. It was not clear if he planned to meet Zelensky during his trip. US President Joe Biden had also been due to visit Rome in what was expected to be his final overseas trip in office, but canceled to focus on the federal response to wildfires raging across Los Angeles.