Ukraine shot down 43 Russian Shahed drones in the early hours of Sunday, Jan. 19, Ukraine’s air force reported.

During its Sunday morning Telegram update, the Ukrainian Air Force said it downed 43 drones in Ukraine’s Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv regions, adding that the drones were launched near the Russian town of Millerovo and the cities of Bryansk and Orel.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

It added that another 15 decoy drones, often flying without payload to distract air defenses, were “lost in location,” hinting that it lost track of those drones but added that they dealt no damage.

The air force’s aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups were involved in downing the drones, it said.

Advertisement

A day prior, Russia launched drones and missiles against Ukraine and struck Kyiv in what Moscow called a “retaliation” for Kyiv’s attack inside Russia using Western long-range missiles.

In recent weeks, Ukraine has also launched a wave of strikes against Russian energy and military facilities, including sites hundreds of kilometers behind the front lines.

Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence (HUR) said Ukrainian drones had hit an oil depot in Russia’s Tula region in the early hours of Saturday.

In the neighboring Kaluga region, officials also reported a fire at an industrial site, apparently another oil depot, after a Ukrainian drone attack.

Trade Wars, Culture Wars, and Anti-Immigration: Trump’s Big Promises
Other Topics of Interest

Trade Wars, Culture Wars, and Anti-Immigration: Trump’s Big Promises

From climate change to the war in Ukraine, here’s how the world could take shape under Trump’s presidency.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

More on Drones
Historians Signpost Way Forward for Polish Ukrainian Relations Poland
OPINION: Historians Signpost Way Forward for Polish Ukrainian Relations
By Andriy Kurkov
13h ago
What Happened in Ukraine This Week? Test Your Knowledge Ukraine
What Happened in Ukraine This Week? Test Your Knowledge
By Katie Livingstone
1d ago
Ukrainian Intel Drones Strike Russia’s Oil Depot in Tula, Igniting Fire, Sources Say Russia
Ukrainian Intel Drones Strike Russia’s Oil Depot in Tula, Igniting Fire, Sources Say
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
1d ago
Ukrainian Drone Sparks Fire at Russian Industrial Site Russia
Ukrainian Drone Sparks Fire at Russian Industrial Site
By AFP
1d ago
Read Next
North Macedonia Emerges as a Strong US European Ally – What it Means for Ukraine NATO
OPINION: North Macedonia Emerges as a Strong US European Ally – What it Means for Ukraine
By Davis Richardson
5h ago
Aussie, Banker, Soldier, Volunteer – Living the Dream in Odesa Odesa
Aussie, Banker, Soldier, Volunteer – Living the Dream in Odesa
By Ugo Poletti
5h ago
Trade Wars, Culture Wars, and Anti-Immigration: Trump’s Big Promises War in Ukraine
Trade Wars, Culture Wars, and Anti-Immigration: Trump’s Big Promises
By AFP
5h ago
Decriminalizing Pornography Degrades ‘Moral Values’ – Ukraine’s Police Chief Ukraine
Decriminalizing Pornography Degrades ‘Moral Values’ – Ukraine’s Police Chief
By Kyiv Post
5h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous World Briefing: January 19, 2025
Next » Trump’s Second Term: What Will it Bring?