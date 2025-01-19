Ukraine shot down 43 Russian Shahed drones in the early hours of Sunday, Jan. 19, Ukraine’s air force reported.

During its Sunday morning Telegram update, the Ukrainian Air Force said it downed 43 drones in Ukraine’s Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv regions, adding that the drones were launched near the Russian town of Millerovo and the cities of Bryansk and Orel.

It added that another 15 decoy drones, often flying without payload to distract air defenses, were “lost in location,” hinting that it lost track of those drones but added that they dealt no damage.

The air force’s aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups were involved in downing the drones, it said.

A day prior, Russia launched drones and missiles against Ukraine and struck Kyiv in what Moscow called a “retaliation” for Kyiv’s attack inside Russia using Western long-range missiles.

In recent weeks, Ukraine has also launched a wave of strikes against Russian energy and military facilities, including sites hundreds of kilometers behind the front lines.

Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence (HUR) said Ukrainian drones had hit an oil depot in Russia’s Tula region in the early hours of Saturday.

In the neighboring Kaluga region, officials also reported a fire at an industrial site, apparently another oil depot, after a Ukrainian drone attack.