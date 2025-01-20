Russian forces have repurposed an underground submarine base in Balaklava, occupied Crimea, for military purposes, the Atesh guerrilla movement reported via Telegram on Monday, Jan. 20.

The once-museum facility, known as Object 825GTS, is an underground complex in Balaklava that was designed to house submarines, offering repair and maintenance capabilities.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Atesh confirmed they had shared intelligence about the facility with the Ukrainian Defense Forces, adding that their allies “know how to organize surprises for the occupiers.”

As per the report, Russian troops in Balaklava Bay are strengthening marine engineering barriers to defend against drones and sabotage teams. The guerrillas stated they were actively analyzing vulnerabilities in these defenses.

Advertisement

In a separate operation, the Atesh partisans identified the location of Russian military boats on the Crimean Peninsula during a planned reconnaissance mission.

Atesh reported that one of their agents had uncovered the site of the Russian Armed Forces 4th Division’s 91st Brigade of riverboats at Cape Tarkhankut, near the village of Olenivka. The report indicated that military boats, special equipment, and personnel were stationed there.

The partisans said that the base was currently being used to prepare equipment and train personnel. They added that the Russians were planning to relocate the boats toward the Kherson sector and confirmed they were continuing to monitor Russian movements and plans.

Other Topics of Interest Explosions Rock Kazan as Ukrainian Drones Target Strategic Bomber Factory In 2023, the EU sanctioned the plant for its role in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, citing its production and repair of Tu-160 missile carriers and Tu-22M3 bombers.

Last week, Kyiv Post reported on Russian efforts to deploy additional air defense systems in Crimea to protect key military targets, citing information from Atesh. The move reportedly left other areas of the front more vulnerable.

Atesh also revealed they had conducted reconnaissance at the Hvardiiske military airfield near Simferopol, which the Russian forces were actively using for aviation and logistics. According to their findings, there has been a notable increase in air defense systems at the airfield, including numerous S-400 launchers and radar stations.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Ukrainian guerilla fighters in occupied Crimea reported the movement of a Russian military equipment column near Dzhankoi. The column was said to be transporting personnel, weapons, air defense ammunition, and a significant number of fuel tankers.

Twit suggestion: [Russia reactivates Balaklava’s underground submarine base in occupied Crimea for military use. Fortifying against drones & sabotage while fueling its war machine. Guerrillas are watching closely and that they “know how to organize surprises for the occupiers.”]