On Thursday, President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed global financial leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos Switzerland, calling for an end to European reliance on Russian energy, remarking on US President Donald Trump’s plan to increase American oil exports, and encouraging more cooperation from around the world to weaken Russia’s war footing as the full-scale invasion of Ukraine approaches the three-year mark.

With the notable exceptions of Slovakia, Hungary, and the breakaway Moldovan territory of Transnistria, European countries have signaled recently that they are willing and able to find other energy sources after the flow of Russian natural gas transiting through Ukraine came to a halt at the beginning of this year.

“We need to make sure no European country has to depend on a single energy supply, especially not Russia,” Zelensky said in a reference to Europe’s historical reliance on Moscow for the majority of its home heating, industrial power and electricity in general.

“Right now, things are on our side,” he continued. “President Trump is going to export more energy. But Europe needs to step up, and do more long-term work to secure real energy independence.”

“You can’t keep buying gas from Moscow while also expecting security guarantees and help from the Americans,” Zelensky said. “That’s just wrong.”