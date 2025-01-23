At the World Economic Forum in Davos, from Jan. 20 to Jan. 25, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky had a packed schedule of high-stakes meetings, pressing the flesh to deepen defense ties and drum up support for Ukraine’s Peace Formula with multiple world leaders.

Here’s the rundown of the meetings he held during the first two days of his attendance.

Swiss Federal President Karin Keller-Sutter (2ndL) speaks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) prior to their meeting on the sideline of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on January 21, 2025. (Photo by LAURENT GILLIERON / POOL / AFP)

Partnering with Albania for the Long Haul

Zelensky and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama signed a 10-year security agreement. Albania is now set to contribute to the fighter jet coalition by providing language training for Ukrainian pilots and expand defense collaboration with production located in Ukraine.

The meeting came only a few days after Albania officially opened its embassy in Ukraine last week – the first new embassy to open in Kyiv since the 2022 Russian invasion.

Argentina Shows Its Support

Meeting Argentine President Javier Milei, Zelensky expressed gratitude to Argentina for its solidarity against the Russian invasion. The two leaders also talked trade, reforms, and Ukraine’s invitation for the Argentinian to visit and see the country’s reality in person.

Serbia’s Support and Shared Goals

Zelensky met Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić to thank Serbia for its humanitarian aid. They talked about their shared ambition of EU integration, and Zelensky pointed out the need for strong security guarantees to achieve lasting peace.

Despite his self-admitted good relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Vučić has been cautious about the optics of his country’s participating in the BRICS summit in Russia’s Kazan in October, with Serbia walking a tightrope when it comes to Moscow’s war in Ukraine, as highlighted by this Kyiv Post analysis.

Spain Stands Firm

With $1.1 billion in military aid already delivered in the past year, Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez reassured Zelensky of his continued support. Discussions included battlefield needs, tougher sanctions on Russia, and how to pressure the Kremlin toward peace.

Netherlands Doubles Down

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schooff reaffirmed the “Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine” principle, focusing on potential defense industry investment and energy cooperation.

Sweden Goes All In

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said Sweden stays committed to unwavering support for Ukraine, with $5.6 billion in aid so far. The two leaders discussed ramping up military packages, boosting air defense, and investing in arms production based on the Danish model.

Croatia’s Commitment to Recovery

(L-R) Polish President Andrzej Duda, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Canada?s Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland, Latvia's President Edgars Rinkevics, Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and Britain's Foreign Secretary David Cameron attend the Ukranian Breakfast on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos on January 18, 2024. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

Zelensky thanked Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković for his “consistent support” for Ukraine. They discussed the swift delivery of weapons and rehabilitation programs for Ukrainian defenders and their families.

According to a press release, special attention was paid to Croatia’s contribution to humanitarian demining, particularly the joint production of mine clearance machinery.

South Africa’s Role in Peace

At the meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, Zelensky said that lasting peace in Ukraine requires global efforts. They also discussed ways to bring back Ukrainian children deported by Russia. Zelensky also invited South Africa to join rehabilitation efforts for wounded Ukrainians.

The two instructed their foreign ministers to prepare reciprocal future visits.

Qatar’s Mediation Mission

Zelensky thanked Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani for the country’s mediation role in returning Ukrainian children illegally deported to Russia.

Zelensky also invited Qatar to join initiatives such as the “Food from Ukraine” aid to Syria and its agricultural sector, pointing out the broader benefits for regional stability.

Azerbaijan’s Helping Hand

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and Zelensky talked about trade, energy partnerships, and humanitarian aid. Azerbaijani companies are already investing in Ukraine’s reconstruction, the press release said.

Zelensky once again expressed his condolences to the people of Azerbaijan regarding the Dec. 25 Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash.

“The evidence from the crash site is clear. It is essential to pressure Russia to compel it to tell the truth,” Zelensky said.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan (2nd L) and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (3rd L) speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (2ndR) during a bilateral meeting at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on January 16, 2024. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

Common Ground with Israel

President Isaac Herzog of Israel discussed shared challenges and the importance of freeing hostages. The press release said: “one of the main topics of the meeting was identifying ways to achieve a just and lasting peace.”

Finland: A Trusted Ally

President Alexander Stubb of Finland reaffirmed his country’s commitment to Ukraine, with more sanctions against Russia, aid packages, and defense cooperation on the horizon.

“We will continue supporting Ukraine. There are no questions about it. This is about your independence, your sovereignty and your territorial integrity. We admire your efforts,” Stubb said.

Strengthening Ties with Vietnam

Zelensky praised growing trade with Vietnam during his meeting with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. They explored expanding agricultural exports and set plans for an intergovernmental commission to boost economic ties. According to Zelensky, Ukraine is ready to increase agricultural products exports to Vietnam.

At the same time, Vietnam has also been fostering ties with Russia, signing an agreement on Jan. 14 to expand nuclear energy cooperation and a joint communique to bolster developments in different sectors with Moscow’s assistance.

Switzerland’s Humanitarian Efforts

Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter and Zelensky discussed reconstruction aid, including funding for bomb shelters in Ukrainian schools. Zelensky also thanked Switzerland for its involvement in Ukraine’s Peace Formula and recovery efforts.

Germany’s Chancellor Steps Up

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (L) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shake hands as they attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on January 21, 2025. (Photo by Markus Schreiber / POOL / AFP)

Zelensky met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to thank him for his country’s €37 billion in aid and Germany’s leadership in air defense deliveries to Ukraine. Plans for continued support and unity-building projects in Berlin were also discussed.

You can read the full reports on each meeting on the Ukrainian Presidential Office’s official website.