Russian forces in Crimea are bolstering defenses and digging trenches along the beaches in anticipation of a possible Ukrainian airborne assault, the partisan movement Atesh reported via Telegram on Thursday, Jan. 23.

Atesh agents conducted reconnaissance of the fortifications being constructed along the coastline near Yevpatoria, on the west coast of Russian-occupied Crimea. According to the report, the Russians are building fortifications, dugouts, and trenches directly on the beaches. The agents also spotted the positions of personnel stationed in the area.

“Such locations are guarded, and access to the beaches is restricted,” the report reads. “However, this poses no issue for us, as our agents are embedded among residents and servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces.”

The partisans further added that all intelligence collected about Russian military activities in Crimea is being systematically relayed to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

This report aligns with an earlier statement by Atesh from November 2024, which said that Russia was bracing for a potential Ukrainian airborne landing in Yevpatoria.

An Atesh agent embedded in Russia’s National Guard (Rosgvardia) in Yevpatoria revealed that Russian forces were expecting a landing by a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group in the area. They reinforced defensive structures throughout the city and its surroundings.

Atesh also reported that about half of the families of Rosgvardia officers had left Crimea, fearing potential combat in Yevpatoria.

Since Russia’s aggression in eastern Ukraine and the annexation of Crimea, the Ukrainian ground forces and special forces have consistently prepared for operations targeting the peninsula. While not always publicly confirmed, Ukrainian airborne and sabotage activities are key components of the strategy to liberate Crimea, aiming to weaken Russia’s presence there, as reported by Kyiv Post.

Considering the ongoing threat, Russia has been intensifying its defensive efforts in Crimea. This includes constructing new fortifications and deploying additional Rosgvardia and air defense units.

Although no official confirmation of potential airborne operations in Crimea exists, military analysts suggest that, depending on conditions along the front line, such a move could become part of Ukraine’s broader strategy to reclaim the peninsula.

In early January 2025, Atesh reported heightened security at all entry points to Yevpatoria. The increased presence includes Russian military personnel, Federal Security Service (FSB) operatives, and other law enforcement agencies.

The report also highlighted growing Russian anxiety over rising protests and leaks of information from Crimea, which have undermined their military facilities, disrupted supply routes, and led to the destruction of key equipment.

