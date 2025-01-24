On Thursday, a US Department of Defense official confirmed to Ukraine’s Voice of America that the new 90-day foreign-aid freeze does not apply to military support for Kyiv. The moratorium instituted by President Donald Trump on his first day in office only applies to non-military spending such as economic support, funds for rebuilding and humanitarian aid.

“Security assistance to Ukraine is not limited by the recent foreign aid decree, as it applies only to development programs, not military support,” the Pentagon official told a Voice of America correspondent.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The VOA correspondent, Ostap Yarysh, also calmed some local fears that all Pentagon staff dedicated to Ukraine had turned over with the new administration. Aside from some new promotions or other shifting around (he singled out Laura Cooper, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense, who has been in charge of Ukraine and Russia before), there were no mass firings to his knowledge.

Advertisement

“I’ll say for myself - I was there literally yesterday and saw at least a few people working with the Ukrainian direction in their seats,” Yarysh wrote on Facebook.