Intelligence sources report more North Korean soldiers and weapons reinforcements are on the way to augment Russian forces and to replace battlefield losses, with some artillery system vehicles likely disguised as civilian cargo trucks.

The New York Times reported that North Korea is planning to send military manpower and equipment reinforcements to support Russia in the coming months, citing unnamed Pentagon sources. The head of Ukraine’s military intelligence directorate (HUR), Kyrylo Budanov, endorsed that assessment in an interview with the War Zone on Thursday.

The BBC Russian service citing intelligence sources said almost a third of the around 12,000 North Korean soldiers sent to support Russia have been killed, wounded or listed as missing in action by Ukraine’s Armed Forces since their deployment in December.

A short video clip posted by both pro-Kremlin and pro-Kyiv milbloggers purports to show North Korea’s BM-11 122 mm multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) hidden in a civilian cargo truck somewhere near the Kursk combat zone. The system, along with other weapons mounted on ordinary civilian vehicles, is said to have been originally intended to equip the DPRK’s Workers’ and Peasants’ Red Militia.