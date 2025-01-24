A Russian agent enlisted the help of a 15-year-old acquaintance to spy on Ukrainian positions, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said in a Friday press release.

Both were working together to identify potential targets in southern Ukraine for Russian strikes and have been arrested, the SBU said.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

According to the press release, the first agent is a 20-year-old man in Ukraine’s Odesa region recruited by Russian intelligence on Telegram through financial motivations.

“Then the agent received the task of collecting geolocations of Ukrainian checkpoints, mobile fire groups, and anti-aircraft missile systems,” the press release says.

Then the man recruited his 15-year-old acquaintance in the city of Voznesensk located in Ukraine’s Mykolaiv region, also in southern Ukraine, to cover more grounds.

Advertisement

Both took pictures of Ukrainian military positions, with the 20-year-old agent responsible for marking the coordinates on Google Maps and relaying them to his handler.

The SBU arrested the 20-year-old agent when he was attempting to pass the information to his handler and seized the mobile phone used to communicate with his handler. The man was charged with high treason and potentially an additional charge of “involvement of minors in criminal activity.”

The man faces life in prison with confiscation of property if convicted.

The SBU said “procedural actions are also ongoing against his minor accomplice” but it is unclear what charges, if any, would be brought against the 15-year-old agent.

Other Topics of Interest North Korea Suffers 4,000 Casualties in Kursk as Coordination Between DPRK and Russia Falters – UK MoD A UK Defence Intelligence report says that command and control issues between North Korean and Russian forces in Kursk are leading to increased casualties and loss of operational cohesion.

On Sunday, the SBU said it arrested a lawyer in Kyiv for recruiting and subsequently defending Russian agents in court at Moscow’s behest.