Russia purchased over 22,000 computer numerical control (CNC) machines and components worth $18.2 billion from abroad since 2023, as per recent research.

The total includes more than 10,000 CNC machines worth $403 million and more than $4 billion worth of machine tools, United24 media reported, citing research conducted by the Economic Security Council, a Ukrainian NGO.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

CNC machines are automated tools controlled by programmed instructions to precisely manufacture parts by cutting, drilling, milling or shaping materials – a necessary manufacturing tool to scale modern arms production.

United24 media identified “dozens” of CNC machines at Russian defense plants in another recent report.

“Out of the 210 Russian machine tool importers analyzed, at least 190 have worked with or are still working with defense enterprises,” Olena Yurchenko, the NGO’s senior advisor and chief analyst, told United24.

Advertisement

The People’s Republic of China (PRC) remains the key supplier, whose share exceeds half or more of all machines and components sold to Russia, followed by Taiwan and South Korea.

Shift in suppliers after 2022

Citing customs data between the beginning of 2023 and the first seven months of 2024, the Economic Security Council noted a shift in Russia’s supplier countries.

Prior to the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Russia purchased the equipment mainly from Japan and the EU, United24 wrote.

Other Topics of Interest Metinvest Stopped Pokrovske Coal Company Operations Due to War The coal from Pokrovsk helped produce 65% of Ukrainian steel, but it will now be imported from Metinvest factories in the US.

Top 10 countries of origin of CNC machines in supplies to the Russian Federation. Source: United24 Media.

While China, Taiwan and South Korea have since dominated Russian CNC imports, many of the machines still feature Japanese or German CNC systems due to their “unrivaled” quality, United24 reported.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Europe comprises 5.6% of supplies at present, with Italy in the lead.

Source: United24 media

Fewer machines, more components

As for CNC components, Switzerland and Germany ranked just below China in supplies to Russia, covering almost a quarter of the supplies.

However, Russia imports far more components compared to machines.

The research estimated that Russia imported over $12.8 billion of CNC components, of which almost 50% were produced in China, followed by around 20% from Switzerland.

“The total value of European components supplied to Russia from EU manufacturers exceeds $1 billion. At the same time, components manufactured by subsidiaries of European brands in third countries were supplied to Russia for more than $6.9 million,” United24 wrote.

Top 10 countries of origin of components for CNC machines in supplies to the Russian Federation. Source: United24 Media.

Advertisement

The research said the European components are often purchased through intermediaries and third countries.

Though Europe sanctioned Russia’s access to CNC equipment in its 12th and 14th sanction packages, Russia has been building new chains of intermediary companies to help import equipment and components.