Russia purchased over 22,000 computer numerical control (CNC) machines and components worth $18.2 billion from abroad since 2023, as per recent research.

The total includes more than 10,000 CNC machines worth $403 million and more than $4 billion worth of machine tools, United24 media reported, citing research conducted by the Economic Security Council, a Ukrainian NGO.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

CNC machines are automated tools controlled by programmed instructions to precisely manufacture parts by cutting, drilling, milling or shaping materials – a necessary manufacturing tool to scale modern arms production.

United24 media identified “dozens” of CNC machines at Russian defense plants in another recent report.

“Out of the 210 Russian machine tool importers analyzed, at least 190 have worked with or are still working with defense enterprises,” Olena Yurchenko, the NGO’s senior advisor and chief analyst, told United24.

Advertisement

The People’s Republic of China (PRC) remains the key supplier, whose share exceeds half or more of all machines and components sold to Russia, followed by Taiwan and South Korea.

Shift in suppliers after 2022

Citing customs data between the beginning of 2023 and the first seven months of 2024, the Economic Security Council noted a shift in Russia’s supplier countries.

Prior to the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Russia purchased the equipment mainly from Japan and the EU, United24 wrote.

Metinvest Stopped Pokrovske Coal Company Operations Due to War
Other Topics of Interest

Metinvest Stopped Pokrovske Coal Company Operations Due to War

The coal from Pokrovsk helped produce 65% of Ukrainian steel, but it will now be imported from Metinvest factories in the US.

Top 10 countries of origin of CNC machines in supplies to the Russian Federation. Source: United24 Media.

While China, Taiwan and South Korea have since dominated Russian CNC imports, many of the machines still feature Japanese or German CNC systems due to their “unrivaled” quality, United24 reported.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Europe comprises 5.6% of supplies at present, with Italy in the lead.

Source: United24 media

Fewer machines, more components

As for CNC components, Switzerland and Germany ranked just below China in supplies to Russia, covering almost a quarter of the supplies.

However, Russia imports far more components compared to machines.

The research estimated that Russia imported over $12.8 billion of CNC components, of which almost 50% were produced in China, followed by around 20% from Switzerland.

“The total value of European components supplied to Russia from EU manufacturers exceeds $1 billion. At the same time, components manufactured by subsidiaries of European brands in third countries were supplied to Russia for more than $6.9 million,” United24 wrote.

Top 10 countries of origin of components for CNC machines in supplies to the Russian Federation. Source: United24 Media.

Advertisement

The research said the European components are often purchased through intermediaries and third countries.

Though Europe sanctioned Russia’s access to CNC equipment in its 12th and 14th sanction packages, Russia has been building new chains of intermediary companies to help import equipment and components.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Olena Hrazhdan
Olena Hrazhdan
Olena Hrazhdan is Kyiv Post's Business Reporter. She previously wrote for leading Ukraine's business media covering banking, private and public finance, macroeconomics, retail, and legal issues, She also became a Fellow of the International Monetary Fund’s Journalism Fellowship. She can be found on "X" @OlenaHrazhdan.
More on Top News
Moldovan President Maia Sandu Visits Kyiv for Talks With Ukrainian Leadership Zelensky
Moldovan President Maia Sandu Visits Kyiv for Talks With Ukrainian Leadership
By Kyiv Post
56m ago
Belarus Election Offers Lukashenko Versus No One Else Belarus
Belarus Election Offers Lukashenko Versus No One Else
By AFP
2h ago
Two Apartment Blocks Damaged in Russian Drone Strike in Kyiv Region Kyiv
Two Apartment Blocks Damaged in Russian Drone Strike in Kyiv Region
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
What Happened in Ukraine This Week? Test Your Knowledge Editor's Choice Ukraine
What Happened in Ukraine This Week? Test Your Knowledge
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
Read Next
DTEK and Danish Vestas Team Up to Expand Massive Wind Power Plant Energy
DTEK and Danish Vestas Team Up to Expand Massive Wind Power Plant
By Olena Hrazhdan
2d ago
Ukraine Connected Almost 1 GW of Energy Facilities to the Grid in 2024 – IER Energy
Ukraine Connected Almost 1 GW of Energy Facilities to the Grid in 2024 – IER
By Olena Hrazhdan
Jan. 16
Metinvest Stopped Pokrovske Coal Company Operations Due to War War in Ukraine
Metinvest Stopped Pokrovske Coal Company Operations Due to War
By Olena Hrazhdan
Jan. 16
US Companies Lead Foreign Tax Contributions to Russia, Paying Over $1 Billion US
US Companies Lead Foreign Tax Contributions to Russia, Paying Over $1 Billion
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 13
Sponsored content
« Previous Hungary Threatens to Derail Russia Sanctions in Ukraine Over Gas Row
Next » North Korea Suffers 4,000 Casualties in Kursk as Coordination Between DPRK and Russia Falters – UK MoD