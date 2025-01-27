The European Union is exploring the possibility of deploying an international force to oversee a potential ceasefire in Ukraine, according to Gen. Robert Brieger, chairman of the EU Military Committee (EUMC).

Brieger said any such mission would likely require “high five-digit” troop numbers and could involve forces from outside Europe, including from the Global South.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

British soldiers serving in the Kosovo Force (KFOR), a NATO-led international peacekeeping force in Kosovo, take part in a wreath laying ceremony in Pristina, on Nov. 10, 2024, as part of the Remembrance Sunday Commemoration to honor British soldiers who lost their lives in the conflict in former Yugoslavia. (Photo by Armend NIMANI / AFP)

Advertisement

“This means they would also need the authority to enforce the ceasefire using weapons and air support,” Brieger said. “For now, this remains a theoretical scenario, but it could become a reality.” His comments were first reported in the German publication Welt.

Brieger was formerly the Chief of Staff of the Austrian Armed Forces. While Austria is a member of the EUMC it is not a member of NATO. So, Brueger is speaking as an EU official and not as a representative of NATO, a separate entity.

Other Topics of Interest Impressions from Davos Key takeaways from the 2025 Davos World Economic Forum courtesy of renowned Swedish economic and political analyst Anders Aslund.

Brieger’s comments come amid growing uncertainty over US support for Ukraine following US President Donald Trump’s return to office. Since his inauguration, Trump has signaled that Europe must shoulder a greater share of Ukraine’s defense burden, warning NATO members that US backing “is not unlimited.”

Trump’s administration has already frozen most US foreign aid through the State Department, raising concerns in Brussels that Washington’s long-term commitment to Kyiv could waver.

Advertisement

Brieger acknowledged that “a military presence could be an option” but stressed that such a move would require political consensus within the EU. “We must have a clear mandate and clear political will,” Brieger said.

His remarks suggest the EU is weighing its options should Trump scale back support or attempt to force Ukraine into peace talks on terms that favor Moscow, according to The New Voice of Ukraine. While no formal plan has been presented, the idea of a multinational monitoring mission could gain traction in diplomatic circles as pressure mounts to chart a path toward ending the war.

Discussions about deploying NATO troops to Ukraine gained momentum following Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election in November, Le Monde reported. According to Financial Times, Ukrainian officials have considered the realistic option of deploying 40,000-50,000 foreign troops to provide security along the front line in the event of a ceasefire.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte shakes hands with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ahead of a meeting at the NATO Secretary General Residence, in Brussels, on December 18, 2024 on the sidelines of a EU-Western Balkans summit. (Photo by Olivier MATTHYS / POOL / AFP)

Advertisement

France and the UK have explored options for sending forces to monitor a potential truce, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported in December, with French President Emmanuel Macron raising the issue at the Dec. 18-19 EU summit.

EU countries could send up to 100,000 troops as part of a peacekeeping mission if an agreement is reached, Reuters reported last month.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed support for the initiative, calling on international partners to contribute to security arrangements. It remains unclear how Ukraine would re-organize its military operations to facilitate a ceasefire overseen by foreign troops

While no formal plan has been presented, the idea of a multinational monitoring mission is gaining traction as the EU contemplates its role in ensuring stability in Ukraine amid shifting US policies.