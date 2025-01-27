[UPDATES] As of 2:30 p.m., Ukraine’s Military Intelligence (HUR) issued an official statement denying the remarks attributed to its Head, Kyrylo Budanov, by the media outlet Ukrainska Pravda.

“The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine emphasizes that the alleged quote attributed to the head of the Directorate, reportedly from a closed and classified session of the Verkhovna Rada, does not correspond to reality,” the statement on Telegram read.

“We urge all media representatives to refrain from spreading rumors, unverified, or false information, especially on matters of national defense during wartime. Unfortunately, some politicians may distort facts for their own interests, using journalists in the process.”

Ukraine’s survival could be at risk if talks to end the war with Russia don’t start by summer. This warning allegedly came from Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s Military Intelligence (HUR), during a closed-door meeting in the Verkhovna Rada, as reported by Ukrainska Pravda on Jan. 27.

Recently, according to the newspaper, a closed meeting was held in Verkhovna Rada, where parliamentary leaders and faction representatives invited the command of the Defense Forces to provide “a clear assessment of the current state of the war.”

Sources said the discussions began with detailed reports from the General Staff, but the most striking moment came when Budanov was asked how much time Ukraine had left.

“If there are no serious negotiations before the summer, very dangerous processes threatening Ukraine’s existence could begin,” Budanov reported as saying by one of the sources cited by UP.

“His words left the room silent, with attendees exchanging uneasy glances,” the article read.

At the same time, Oleksiy Honcharenko, another Ukrainian lawmaker who was allegedly also present at the closed meeting, said that the newspaper had distorted Budanov’s statement.

“He didn’t say that,” Honcharenko said. “He said that if nothing changes, the front may collapse, and there will be problems.”

The report also points out growing tension within Ukraine’s political leadership as they discuss the possibility of elections.

An unnamed member of the Servant of the People party said, “No one knows what will happen, but everyone is preparing. It all depends on whether Russia can be brought to the table and a deal can be made.”

Officials close to President Volodymyr Zelensky have said that securing guarantees from Ukraine’s allies, particularly the United States, is a key focus.

One government source explained, “We are working on an agreement with the US that would be approved by Congress. It would send a powerful message of support to the world.”

However, they admitted that Russia’s demands, such as military limits or neutrality for Ukraine, remain a major challenge in any possible talks.

At a press conference on Saturday, Jan. 25, in Kyiv with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, President Zelensky said there is still no clear plan for peace talks. He expressed hope that any future negotiations would include Ukraine, the US, Europe, and Russia, but acknowledged that details remain uncertain.

“Right now, we don’t have a unified plan for how talks might happen,” he said.

Zelensky also defended his decision to ban direct negotiations with Russia’s leadership, saying it was necessary to stop separatism and keep control of the process.

“I am the President of Ukraine, and I’ve banned anyone else from negotiating with Russia,” he said.

The Kremlin has said it is “open” to talks but insists that Ukraine must lift the ban on negotiations first. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has also warned of stricter sanctions on Russia if Vladimir Putin refuses to negotiate.