Moldovan President Maia Sandu arrived in Kyiv on Saturday morning for a working visit to hold talks with Ukrainian officials and reaffirm Moldova’s support for Ukraine.

In a post on X, Sandu confirmed her arrival, stating she would discuss a range of issues with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“I bring a strong message of support for Ukraine and its people. Their courage secures our peace,” Sandu wrote. “We’ll discuss security, energy, infrastructure, trade, and mutual support on the EU path. Moldova remains a reliable neighbor.”

According to MOLDPRES, the presidential press service, the visit aims to show Moldova’s ongoing support for Ukraine in its three-year fight against invading Russia.

“An important item on the agenda is the energy crisis caused by Russia, which led to an increase in energy prices on the right bank of the Dniester, left residents of the left bank without heat and electricity, and may have consequences for regional security,” the Moldovan press service wrote.

Russia’s Gazprom halted supplies to Moldova on Jan. 1 over a debt dispute on the same day that Ukraine decided not to renew a contract permitting Russian gas transfer to Europe via Ukraine.

Along with Zelensky, Sandu is expected to meet with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, and Parliament Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk.

Key topics of discussion will include bilateral cooperation, infrastructure connectivity, trade, the EU accession process, and regional security.

Sandu is also scheduled to participate in a discussion at the New Europe Centre think tank, where she is expected to further emphasize the importance of Moldovan and Ukrainian solidarity.